NVIDIA IndeX 3D Scientific Data Visualization

NVIDIA IndeX® is a 3D volumetric interactive visualization SDK that allows scientists and researchers to visualize and interact with massive datasets, make real-time modifications, and navigate to the most pertinent parts of the data, all in real time, to gather better insights faster. IndeX leverages GPU clusters for scalable, real-time, visualization and computing of multi-valued volumetric data together with embedded geometry data.