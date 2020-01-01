NVIDIA IndeX - Get Started

ParaView IndeX Container on NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC)

This container bundles ParaView Web and ParaView server with the NVIDIA IndeX plugin for the propose of showcasing the NVIDIA IndeX capabilities.

It can be used in tandem with an official ParaView 5.7.0 client or standalone as ParaView web. The following instructions will describe how to run ParaView Web and pvserver with Docker and Singularity.