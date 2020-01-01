NVIDIA IndeX - Get Started
Key Features and Components
NVIDIA IndeX 2.2 (2020)
-
NVIDIA Ampere enabled and CUDA 11.1 based NVIDIA IndeX version.
Benefitting from the NVIDIA’s latest hardware and software accelerations.
-
RTX technology powered particle volume rendering for visualizing large-scale point data/clouds.
Getting insights into large-scale point data common in data science, information visualization but also scientific simulation such as astronomy.
-
NVIDIA IndeX Docker image generation.
Creating an NVIDIA IndeX Docker image from the release package, e.g., for cloud deployments.
-
Cloud storage API support to ease cloud deployments.
Ease use of cloud vendor storage with NVIDIA IndeX and ease integration of AWS S3 cloud storage, Azure blob storage and GCP cloud bucket data with NVIDIA IndeX cloud applications.
-
Extensible application layer infrastructure.
Leveraging NVIDIA IndeX as a platform for implementing client/server scientific data visualization solutions.
-
TensorFlow support for AI-guided data interpretation and analysis.
Applying user-programmed AI techniques for distributed inference operations using Google's TensorFlow.
-
Tutorials server with examples and workflows.
Illustrating the use of the NVIDIA IndeX Accelerated Computing (XAC) technology.
NVIDIA IndeX™ is a leading volume visualization tool for HPC. It takes advantage of the computational horsepower of GPUs to deliver real-time performance on large datasets by distributing visualization workloads across a GPU-accelerated cluster.
This container bundles ParaView Web and ParaView server with the NVIDIA IndeX plugin for the propose of showcasing the NVIDIA IndeX capabilities.
It can be used in tandem with an official ParaView 5.7.0 client or standalone as ParaView web. The following instructions will describe how to run ParaView Web and pvserver with Docker and Singularity.
Access the power of NVIDIA IndeX in the cloud anywhere, on any device from the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace.
Visualize and interact with massive HPC data sets using NVIDIA V100, P100, or T4 GPUs available on GCP. Running in Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), NVIDIA IndeX provides better insights from their data in real-time.
For information on licensing IndeX, please Contact Us