We hope you enjoyed ICRA 2018, exploring our research, meeting our teams, and learning how NVIDIA robotics technology is driving some of the biggest advancements in autonomous machines.
Our Research Team
NVIDIA is a company that's built on great minds and groundbreaking research. With more than 120 scientists around the globe, the areas of focus include: AI, self-driving cars, robotics, high-performance computing, graphics, and augmented reality. Our researchers operate as a think tank, accelerating advances in product technologies, including AI innovations like facial animations and light transport.
The team, founded in 2006 by Chief Scientist (now NVIDIA Fellow) David Kirk, collaborates with academic and industrial research institutions and disseminates results at leading technical conferences, journals, and other academic venues. Bill Dally joined the team from Stanford in 2009. NVIDIA's applied research team, led by Bryan Catanzaro, focuses on applying deep learning to solve a vast array of problems, from video games to chip design.
Robotics research teams specialize in developing technology and building platforms for autonomous machines. Lead by Claire Delaunay and Dieter Fox, NVIDIA roboticists are applying computer vision, deep learning, and machine learning techniques to solve difficult problems in robotics like perception, collaboration, manipulation, and mobility.
NVIDIA Robotics Research is seeking outstanding researchers for positions in computer architecture, programming systems, computer vision, and machine learning. The team is developing technologies to improve the efficiency and programmability of future GPUs, as well as increase their applicability to a wider range of applications.
NVIDIA was a proud sponsor of the ICRA 2018 DJI RoboMaster AI Challenge in which robots drove and launched projectiles using AI technologies. Each team was required to build up to two autonomous robots to compete in a obstacle-filled arena. 14 of the 22 competitors leveraged the NVIDIA Jetson platform to power, control, navigate, perceive and execute autonomous functions. Winning teams were awarded an NVIDIA TITAN Xp.
