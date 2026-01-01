NVIDIA HPC SDK 26.5 Downloads

The NVIDIA HPC SDK is a foundational developer environment designed to accelerate and scale scientific workloads. Release 26.5 is available for Linux x86_64 and Arm platforms. Download installers for multiple package managers including tar, DNF/YUM, Zypper, and Ubuntu. Users must accept the software license agreement before downloading, with additional links to documentation and release history also available on the page.

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