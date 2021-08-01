NVIDIA HPC Application Performance

For Deep Learning performance, please go here.

Modern HPC data centers are key to solving some of the world’s most important scientific and engineering challenges. The NVIDIA Data Center GPUs fundamentally change the economics of the data center, delivering breakthrough performance with dramatically fewer servers, less power consumption, and reduced networking overhead, resulting in total cost savings of 5X-10X.

The number of CPU-only servers replaced by a single GPU-accelerated server is called the node replacement factor (NRF). To arrive at NRF, we measure application performance with up to 8 CPU-only servers. Then we use linear scaling to scale beyond 8 servers to calculate the NRF. The NRF will vary by application.