Accelerated Numerical Analysis Tools with GPUs
Use a variety of high-level numerical analysis tools while making use of the massive numerical throughput of NVIDIA GPUs, in both single and double precision.
Getting Started
- Make sure you have an understanding of what GPU Computing is.
Browse through the resources available for the following tools:
- MATLAB from Mathworks
ArrayFire
- Examples on the ArrayFire website.
Mathematica
- Examples on the Wolfram website.
LabView
- The “Introduction to GPU Computing with LabVIEW” article.
NMath Premium
- The “NMpath Premium Tuning” article.
- Browse and ask questions on stackoverflow.com or NVIDIA’s DevTalk forum.
So, now you’re ready to deploy your application?
You can register today to have FREE access to latest NVIDIA TESLA GPUs.
Develop your codes on the fastest accelerators in the world. Try a Tesla GPU and accelerate your development.
Next Steps
Learn more by:
- Watching the many hours of recorded sessions from the gputechconf.com site.
- Participating in trainings provided at conferences, such as Supercomputing, International Supercomputing, GPU Technology Conference, any may others.
- Browsing here for more learning opportunities.