NVIDIA Holoscan for Media Early Access Program

Just follow the steps below.



1 Register for an NVIDIA Developer Account As a member of this complimentary program, you'll also have access to the latest NVIDIA SDKs and tools to accelerate your applications in key technology areas. These include artificial intelligence, deep learning, accelerated computing, and advanced graphics. Access to NVIDIA Holoscan for Media requires an NVIDIA Developer account. Register Now

2

Apply for Early Access Now that you’re registered as a developer, you can apply for access to the Holoscan for Media Early Access Program by filling out a request form.



The program gives you access to the for Media platform stack, EA applications on NGC, and supporting resources to get started.

Apply for Access

3

Await Email Confirmation

If we believe your application is a good fit for the program, we'll reach out to learn more about your use case(s).

Once your request is approved, you'll receive a welcome email (please keep in mind you'll also receive a welcome email to the generic developer program).



Emails will come from domains developer.nvidia.com and/or nvidia.com. Please ensure these domains are added to your safelist to avoid sending to spam.

