NVIDIA Holoscan for Media Early Access Program

Interested in trying NVIDIA Holoscan for Media, the IP-based platform architecture for developing and deploying media applications?
Please register or log in using your company email credentials and fill out the questionnaire to help us evaluate and grant access. Thank you for your patience as we expand this program.
Just follow the steps below.
As a member of this complimentary program, you'll also have access to the latest NVIDIA SDKs and tools to accelerate your applications in key technology areas. These include artificial intelligence, deep learning, accelerated computing, and advanced graphics.
Access to NVIDIA Holoscan for Media requires an NVIDIA Developer account.Register Now
Now that you’re registered as a developer, you can apply for access to the Holoscan for Media Early Access Program by filling out a request form.
The program gives you access to the for Media platform stack, EA applications on NGC, and supporting resources to get started.
If we believe your application is a good fit for the program, we'll reach out to learn more about your use case(s).
Once your request is approved, you'll receive a welcome email (please keep in mind you'll also receive a welcome email to the generic developer program).
Emails will come from domains developer.nvidia.com and/or nvidia.com. Please ensure these domains are added to your safelist to avoid sending to spam.
To access the NVIDIA Holoscan for Media program components, simply log into https://developer.nvidia.com, click on your name in the upper right and choose "My Programs", where you'll find a "Member Area" link. The "Join Now" button under step two will also turn into a "Member Area" link.
Documentation and related resources can also be found on this members-only page.