Hardware Design and Development

Your Embedded Hardware

The Jetson Embedded Platform includes a complete reference design, design guidelines, and test tools to support your hardware development. By following NVIDIA’s best practices you can take full advantage of the Tegra feature set and reduce the risk of costly design bugs.

Please note: Documents on this page with a require membership in our Embedded Developer Program.

Not a member? Join the Embedded Developer Program here.

Design Your Embedded Product We have put together a one-stop product design specification to empower you to design your own product. Jetson TK1 DevKit Specification