Hardware Design and Development
Your Embedded Hardware
The Jetson Embedded Platform includes a complete reference design, design guidelines, and test tools to support your hardware development. By following NVIDIA’s best practices you can take full advantage of the Tegra feature set and reduce the risk of costly design bugs.
Design Your Embedded Product
We have put together a one-stop product design specification to empower you to design your own product.
Additional Resources
More details to help address your questions.
Additional Design Resources
Even more details to help address your questions.
- Tegra K1 Embedded Platform Design Guide
- Jetson TK1 Development Platform Schematics
- Jetson TK1 Development Platform PCB Board Files (Gerbers)
- Jetson TK1 Development Platform 2D CAD file with layers (.DXF)
- Jetson TK1 Development Platform Bill of Materials (BOM)
- Tegra K1 Supported Component List
- Jetson TK1 Development Platform Pin Mux
- Jetson TK1 Allegro Design File
- Jetson TK1 PCB Stack Up Details
- Jetson TK1 Datasheet Orcad Schematics
- Jetson TK1 ValorODB++ Database
- Jetson TK1 Board Orcad Schematics
- Jetson TK1 PCB Assembly Drawing
- Jetson TK1 RS274x Gerber Data
- Jetson TK1 Autocad DXF Format Design File
- Jetson TK1 PCB Mentor PADS ASCII Format Layout
Tools
We also have tools to help you test the hardware design.