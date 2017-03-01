NVIDIA GVDB Voxels - Samples

8. PointFusion

Voxels are well suited to certain problems in computer vision and robotics. One useful application area is the modeling of LIDAR and range data, which provide a cloud of points in real-time that represent the immediate surroundings of a vehicle or drone. By fusing the points over time into a volume it is possible to construct a global 3D map which improves as more data is collected. This sample generates a hypothetical city as a procedural model, and then raytraces it on-the-fly to emulate the range data acquired from a drone. It then uses this range data as input to dynamically update a GVDB volume, fuses the new points into the volume, and then displays the resulting 3D map with voxel raytracing. All steps are performed in real-time so that a three dimensional map is constructed interactively. This sample could be adopted to insert real data from a vehicle or robot.