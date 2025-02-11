Everyone’s wondering: “Is AI gonna take our jobs?” The answer is no! But it can make everyone a 100x engineer.



Join us at NVIDIA’s annual GTC for a next-level edition of the World’s Shortest Hackathon, where innovation meets speed and cutting-edge tools are yours to command. We’re throwing a full hackathon in two hours, limited to 100 participants in teams of 1 or 2 people. You’ll get hands-on access to the newest tools, designed to help you ship your ideas faster than ever. New to AI-assisted development (aka vibe coding)? Not a problem - we’ll walk you through the basics. It’s that easy!



So leave the sleeping bag at home and come equipped with your best prompts and most powerful AI—and let it rip!



The winning team will walk home with an NVIDIA GPU signed by the man upstairs (Jensen Huang).



Spots are limited — apply today.



Date: Thursday, March 20

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM



Location: San Jose Convention Center