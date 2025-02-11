Everyone’s wondering: “Is AI gonna take our jobs?” The answer is no! But it can make everyone a 100x engineer.
Join us at NVIDIA’s annual GTC for a next-level edition of the World’s Shortest Hackathon, where innovation meets speed and cutting-edge tools are yours to command. We’re throwing a full hackathon in two hours, limited to 100 participants in teams of 1 or 2 people. You’ll get hands-on access to the newest tools, designed to help you ship your ideas faster than ever. New to AI-assisted development (aka vibe coding)? Not a problem - we’ll walk you through the basics. It’s that easy!
So leave the sleeping bag at home and come equipped with your best prompts and most powerful AI—and let it rip!
The winning team will walk home with an NVIDIA GPU signed by the man upstairs (Jensen Huang).
Spots are limited — apply today.
Date: Thursday, March 20
Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Location: San Jose Convention Center
When will I be notified?
You will be notified as early as February 11, 2025, with instructions and location for the event..
Do I need a pass to GTC to attend?
Yes, you will need either a full week conference pass or full day pass for Thursday to GTC.
I did not receive the RSVP invite for the event. Can I still go?
Due to limited space, this event is invite only.
What technologies am I allowed to use?
Anything that helps you code faster.
How will submissions be judged?
Judges will review submissions for real-world novel application as well as how highly leveraged gen AI tooling was used. Vibes will also matter.
Will food and drink be available at the event?
Yes.
Can you ship me my prize?
No.
Where can I learn more about NVIDIA NIM?
Visit https://developer.nvidia.com/nim to learn more about NVIDIA NIM.
What combination of tools should be in your toolbox?
For maximum performance, use the AI agent or code assistant of your preference. Think Vercel V0, Bolt, Replit AI, Lovable, Codev for no or low code, Cursor, Windsurf, Copilot, Tabnine or Qodo for more code, as well as developer frameworks like LangChain, LlamaIndex, and Haystack - and so many more out there! We will provide a full set of recommendations onsite.
For ideas on what to build, check out NVIDIA Blueprints, tutorials on the NVIDIA Technical Blog, documentation or our GitHub repos.
If you're new to vibe coding, check prompting techniques for codegen and other freely available guides ahead of the event.
You must be a confirmed attendee of the event.
Only individuals or teams of two can compete in the event.
You must complete the registration form to be a valid entry to the hackathon.
You must be 18 years or older to participate.
For access to the full NVIDIA GTC World’s Shortest Hackathon terms and conditions, click here.
Explore the latest community-built AI models with an API optimized and accelerated by NVIDIA, then deploy anywhere with NVIDIA NIM™ inference microservices.