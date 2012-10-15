GPU Deployment Kit
The GPU Deployment Kit (previously known as the Tesla Deployment Kit) is a set of tools provided for the NVIDIA Tesla™, GRID™ and Quadro™ GPUs. They aim to empower users to better manage their NVIDIA GPUs by providing a broad range of functionality. It is supported on Windows 7 (64-bit), WinServer 2008 R2 (64-bit) and Linux (32-bit and 64-bit).
The current distribution of the kit contains:
Current version is compatible with the latest released drivers, and also works with drivers available with the latest release, see the CUDA Download Home page for more details.
Latest Production Release:
The GPU Deployment Kit is part of the CUDA Toolkit, in versions 8 and later, and is no longer available as a separate download.
Should you require the previous version please follow these links:
- GPU Deployment Kit - Linux 64bit (.run) (Feb 1st, 2016)
- GPU Deployment Kit - Power8 Linux 64bit (Feb 1st, 2016)
- GPU Deployment Kit - Linux 64bit (.run) (Oct 29th, 2015)
- GPU Deployment Kit - Linux 64bit (March 17th, 2015)
- GPU Deployment Kit - Power8 Linux 64bit (April, 2015)
- GPU Deployment Kit - Linux 32bit (August 20th, 2014)
- GPU Deployment Kit - Linux 64bit (August 20th, 2014)
- GPU Deployment Kit - Windows Edition (March 14th, 2014)
- GPU Deployment Kit - Linux Edition (March 19th, 2014)
- Tesla Deployment Kit - Windows Edition (Aug 1st, 2013)
- Tesla Deployment Kit - Linux Edition (Jan 29th, 2014)
- Tesla Deployment Kit - Windows Edition (Oct 15th, 2012)
- Tesla Deployment Kit - Linux Edition (Jan 25th, 2013)
- Tesla Deployment Kit - Windows Edition (CUDA 4.2)
- Tesla Deployment Kit - Linux Edition (CUDA 4.2)
For more product details and specifications please visit The GPU Deployment Online Documentation.
For additional information visit NVIDIA Management Library (NVML) product page.