GDC 2016 - Friday Presentations

Friday, March 18th, 2016

West Hall, Room 3014

Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Streaming Games from the Cloud with GeForce NOW™

Streaming is the new way to play PC games. Find out how you can bring your games to a new generation of gamers with NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW game-streaming service on NVIDIA SHIELD. GeForce NOW is the world’s highest-performance cloud-gaming platform, capable of streaming games at up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. With service in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific, GeForce NOW memberships are growing rapidly as people want an instant and easy way to play. Discover how you can monetize your games on this new distribution platform, and get a sneak peek at exciting upcoming features NVIDIA has planned for GeForce NOW. Phil Eisler (General Manager, GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming)

Jerry Heinz (Software Manager, GeForce NOW Developer Program)

Cam Moore (Software Manager, GeForce NOW Platform Linking)

Time: 11:30 am - 12:00 pm

Indie Guide to Leveraging Industry Partnerships

In this 30-minute presentation, you’ll get insight into what collaboration opportunities exist from partnering with NVIDIA. Learn what type of content we’re looking for, how to get in touch with us, potential easy-to-adopt technologies to enhance your title, and how NVIDIA can generate exposure opportunities to promote and sell your games. Mark Smith (Developer Relations Manager, NVIDIA)

Time: 12:15 pm – 1:15 pm

Magical Realism: The Art of Creating Everest in Your Living Room with VR

In EVEREST VR we wanted to recreate the feeling of summiting EVEREST as faithfully as possible in VR. Photorealism was a key element to achieve full immersion which could only be done by pushing the limits of models, textures and shaders while still trying to work within the constraints of vanilla UE4 and the punishing performance requirements of VR. Another aspect involves subtler ‘brain hacks’ and manipulation of perceptive realism in order to fully engage with the lizard brain of the user. The combination of the two creates a stronger and more subjective sense of realism, a kind of magical realism, that we think is especially well adapted to VR. Kjartan Pierre Emilsson, CEO and co-founder, Sólfar Studios

