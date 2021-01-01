Unity Engine

Creating Stunning Visuals in LEGO Builder’s Journey

LEGO Builder’s Journey is one of the most visually stunning games built on the Unity Game Engine. Light Brick Studio was able to achieve high resolution without losing performance thanks to DLSS and ray tracing. Starting from a stylized look, Light Brick’s artists upgraded the game with realistic rendering to enhance immersion in the game play and story. From lighting and materials to geometry processing and post effects, the small team brought the visuals as close to realism as possible in a limited time—all while using the same assets for other versions of the game.