7:55–8 a.m. 4:55–5 p.m. Meeting Open

8–8:05 a.m. 5–5:05 p.m. Opening Remarks

Ankit Patel | NVIDIA, Senior director

8:05–8:15 a.m. 5:05–5:15 p.m. What Is NVIDIA FLARE?

Yan Cheng | NVIDIA, Director of engineering and chief architect for NVIDIA FLARE

8:15–8:35 a.m. 5:15–5:35 p.m. The Cancer AI Alliance—Leveraging Federated Learning to Build Cancer AI at Scale

Jeff Leek | Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Chief data officer and vice president; and J. Orin Edson Foundation, chair of biostatistics The Cancer AI Alliance (CAIA, https://www.canceralliance.ai/) is a public-private partnership between leading technology companies and cancer centers to the world’s most comprehensive platform to develop and deploy AI models to improve cancer care. By leveraging NVIDIA’s FLARE™ federated learning ecosystem, de-identified patient data mapped to a common data model, and streamlined governance systems, we hope to speed the development of AI models for cancer care by 10x. In this talk, we’ll discuss key issues in development of the CAIA and opportunities for AI in cancer. Learning objectives: 1. Understand the key challenges in using federated learning in a regulated space 2. Learn about the impact of AI in cancer research and care 3. Understand the challenges and advantages of public-private partnerships

8:35–8:55 a.m. 5:35–5:55 p.m. Tackling Payments Fraud Collectively—Swift’s Data Collaboration Initiative Johan Bryssinck | Swift, Head of Federated AI, AI Team Fraud and financial crime continue to rise globally, impacting citizens, corporations, and financial institutions alike. Criminal networks exploit recent growth of instant payment systems and vulnerabilities within a fragmented payments ecosystem leveraging gen AI. This highlights the urgent need for unified action. Recognizing this, policymakers, regulators, economic crime authorities, supranational organizations, and financial institutions are aligning efforts to combat this growing challenge. Join this presentation to learn how Swift, leveraging its unique position within the financial ecosystem, is driving collective action to address these threats. By leveraging NVIDIA FLARE™ and Google Confidential Spaces, Swift is leading the development of privacy-preserving solutions for secure data collaboration and artificial intelligence. Through initiatives such as fraud label sharing, enabled by advancements in privacy-enhancing technologies and federated learning, the industry is taking strides to outpace criminal innovation. This presentation will review how Swift created a sandbox with artificial data to explore the security and privacy-preserving aspects of federated learning combined with confidential computing, remote verifiable attestation, and fully homomorphic encryption. The presentation will highlight how Swift is preparing a second phase to collectively train near-real-time AI-driven anomaly detection models for transaction monitoring using real historic data from participating financial institutions. Finally, the discussion will examine how legislative progress and innovations in data-sharing frameworks—both domestically and cross-border—are supporting these collaborations, aiming to establish a more secure, robust, and resilient global payments network and potentially fostering a global inclusive economy. Johan Bryssinck | Swift, Head of Federated AI | AI Team Johan Bryssinck is the technical lead of Swift’s Federated AI and Data Collaboration program. He has more than 20 years’ experience in leadership in corporate strategy, business transformation and innovation, technology, architecture, and capacity management. At Swift, Johan is driving the adoption of artificial intelligence to enhance its products and services and innovate with customers. He oversees banking, vendor, FinTech, and research partnerships to solve common industry challenges with artificial intelligence. “Responsible AI” is central to how Swift employs the technology as a key enabler for instant and frictionless cross-border payment and security transactions. His career spans critical market infrastructures at Swift, CLS, and Euroclear. He holds a doctorate in nuclear physics from the University of Ghent, Belgium.

8:55–9:15 a.m. 5:55–6:15 p.m. Adoption of Federated Learning in Healthcare—Establishing Successful Industry-Academia Collaborations

Eric Boenert | Roche, Product manager for Federated Open Science This talk will explore the critical role of industry-academia collaborations in increasing federated learning adoption within healthcare. We’ll delve into unique challenges of multi-site studies, including data heterogeneity, clinical operations, regulatory complexities, and technical implementations. Drawing on real-world examples, we’ll provide practical suggestions for fostering successful partnerships between academic research centers and industry players. Eric Boenert is the product manager for Federated Open Science at Roche and can be found on LinkedIn at: linkedin.com/in/eric-boernert.

9:15–9:35 a.m. 6:15–6:35 p.m. Confidential Collaboration: Confidential Computing and Privacy-Enhanced Federated Training & Inference in Life Sciences and Financial Services Consortia

Yuval Baror | Rhino FCP, Cofounder and CTO Confidential computing-enabled trusted execution environments (TEEs) and privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) have become essential components in securely scaling federated learning (FL) across enterprise boundaries. As organizations increasingly recognize the value of collaborative AI development, maintaining stringent privacy, confidentiality, and security standards becomes paramount. This talk delves deeply into how TEEs and PETs—including confidential computing VMs, hardware and software attestations, homomorphic encryption, and differential privacy—can enable trustworthy federated learning across highly regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, and life sciences. Drawing from real-world implementations, we discuss practical considerations for deploying confidential computing frameworks, securing sensitive data and model parameters in transit and at rest, and effectively integrating hardware and software attestations into enterprise FL pipelines. Learning objectives: Attendees will gain comprehensive insights into navigating the complexities of data governance, compliance, and complex technical integrations—confidential VM images, hardware attestations, IAM, KMS/secrets manager—all while maintaining usability. Through detailed case studies and implementation strategies, we highlight how these technologies address key challenges, enhance trust, and unlock new opportunities for secure collaboration in federated learning. Yuval Baror, as cofounder and CTO of Rhino Health, is helping to activate the world’s health data with federated learning and federated computing. Previously, Yuval spent over 15 years building AI-based products that solve real business needs at scale across different industries. He was an engineering leader at Google, building and scaling conversational AI products, he cofounded a startup building a predictive marketing platform, and he held R&D and leadership roles at companies like Watchfire/IBM, Sofaware/Checkpoint, and Unit 8200 of the Israeli Intelligence.

9:35–9:55 a.m. 6:35–6:55 p.m. Federated Confidential AI: Unlocking Collaborative Genomic Research

Sara Okhuijsen | Oasys Now, CTO Federated learning promises to unlock multi-institutional genomic studies without centralizing sensitive DNA data—but privacy threats like gradient leakage can still expose individual genomes. This session introduces CoMPai (Confidential Multi-Party AI), a security framework created by OASYS NOW that marries NVIDIA FLARE™ with NVIDIA H100 Confidential Computing to deliver verifiable end-to-end protection. We’ll dissect how confidential enclaves shield intermediate model updates, why secure aggregation preserves accuracy better than classic homomorphic-encryption pipelines, and how CoMPai satisfies stringent GDPR and CCPA requirements while remaining scalable to terabyte-scale variant sets. A real-world case study with Erasmus MC’s GenNet—an interpretable deep-learning architecture published in Nature—demonstrates how researchers can now run cross-border population-genomics analyses without relinquishing data custody. Attendees will leave with an actionable blueprint for deploying privacy-preserving AI workflows in healthcare, drug discovery, and other regulated domains, along with benchmarks that clarify the privacy-utility trade-offs of leading PETs (confidential computing, homomorphic encryption, secure MPC). Key takeaways: • Recognize the main privacy threats in federated genomic learning and how secure aggregation mitigates them. • Compare the privacy vs. utility trade-offs of privacy-enhancing technologies through performance evaluations of confidential computing, homomorphic encryption, and secure multi-party computation. • Learn practical steps to achieve GDPR/CCPA compliance in multi-party AI pipelines. • See how FLARE + H100 Confidential Computing accelerates collaborative discoveries without compromising patient trust. Sara Okhuijsen is cofounder and CTO of OASYS NOW, a Dutch health-tech startup that builds privacy-preserving, explainable AI for clinical research and precision medicine. Trained in nanobiology at TU Delft and Erasmus MC, she leads multidisciplinary teams across AI, cybersecurity, and genomics to deliver solutions such as ELaiGIBLE, an AI assistant for patient recruitment, and CoMPai, a confidential federated-learning framework for genomic studies. Recognized by Forbes “30 Under 30 Europe” and the Women in AI Benelux awards, Sara champions patient-first, privacy-by-design innovation and speaks globally on ethical, trustworthy AI in healthcare.

9:55–10:05 a.m. 6:55–7:05 p.m. BREAK

10:05–10:25 a.m. 7:05–7:25 p.m. The FAITE Consortium: Federated Learning for Biologics Property Prediction

Christopher Langmead | Amgen, Scientific executive director The Federated AI for Therapeutic Engineering (FAITE) Consortium, launched in Spring 2025, is a collaborative initiative focused on advancing federated learning for predictive modeling of biologics properties critical to therapeutic development. FAITE brings together biopharmaceutical companies committed to accelerating biologics engineering through privacy-preserving AI, ensuring sensitive data remains securely behind institutional firewalls. FAITE is powered by the Rhino Health Platform, built on the NVIDIA FLARE™ framework, and is designed to support secure, decentralized training of machine learning models across organizational boundaries. The consortium’s initial objective is to fine-tune protein language models to predict key developability attributes: high-concentration viscosity, thermal stability, and aggregation propensity—properties essential to manufacturability and clinical translation but notoriously difficult to model due to data scarcity and fragmentation. During its first year, FAITE will execute a series of federated learning campaigns to evaluate various modeling strategies, including traditional vs. contrastive loss functions, unimodal vs. multimodal input representations, and single-task vs. multi-task learning. Each partner trains locally on proprietary data while contributing to a shared model–enabling collaboration that would otherwise be infeasible. The consortium’s near-term goal is to determine whether federated learning outperforms site-specific baselines, while laying the groundwork, technically and organizationally, for future expansion. Although experimental results are forthcoming, FAITE already serves as a promising blueprint for scalable, collaborative AI in biopharma R&D. Dr. Christopher James Langmead leads Amgen’s efforts in the development and application of AI/ML-based methods for the discovery and optimization of biologics. His team at Amgen is involved with all stages of the pipeline. Prior to joining Amgen, Dr. Langmead was a tenured faculty member in the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University, where his research concerned the development of generative AI methods for the design of proteins, and algorithms for automatic scientific discovery and sequential optimization.

10:25–10:45 a.m. 7:25–7:45 p.m. Federated Data Diversity Analysis for Drug Discovery Networks Using NVIDIA FLARE

Robin Röhm | Apheris, CEO and cofounder Publicly available datasets are insufficient to train high-quality AI models that meet industry requirements for drug discovery due to limited data quantity and diversity. Federated life-sciences data networks address this problem by making industrial data available for AI model training without moving that data and while protecting IP. An example is the AI Structural Biology (AISB) Network, where leading pharma companies, like AbbVie or Johnson & Johnson, make their proprietary data available for collaborative model training in a precompetitive collaboration. A key challenge in building successful data networks for collaborative model training is data harmonization and assessing dataset diversity across partners. As our contribution to NVIDIA FLARE Day 2025, we present a privacy-preserving federated clustering framework protecting each partner’s IP. Our method combines state-of-the-art clustering algorithms evaluated on drug discovery data with a secure translation into a federated setting, implemented using the NVIDIA FLARE™ framework. Our work demonstrates one of the first implementations of federated data diversity analysis for drug discovery, posing a data-centric key building block for industrial federated data networks. Key takeaways: • Learn why life sciences companies need to customize AI models to more diverse, proprietary data to improve their performance for industrial-grade research and how federated data networks enable this in a privacy-preserving manner. • Understand why data diversity analysis is important for privacy-preserving collaborative data networks to explore the chemical information space represented in pharma partners’ datasets. • Gain practical insights into the technical implementation of our federated data diversity analysis tool, built using the NVIDIA FLARE framework. Robin Röhm is cofounder and CEO of Apheris. Robin studied medicine, philosophy, and mathematics and was trained in global banking at UBS. In one of his previous start-ups, he lost multiple customers as data couldn’t be centralized due to regulatory constraints. He’s driving the vision, strategy, and culture of Apheris.

10:45–11:05 a.m. 7:45–8:05 p.m. Data Federation Mesh: Dynamic and Secure Interactive Data Processing for the Earth-2 Digital Twin, Powered by NVIDIA FLARE

Christoph Angerer | NVIDIA, Senior manager The data federation mesh (DFM) represents a novel paradigm in distributed computation, extending NVIDIA FLARE™ to enable secure, interactive, and dynamic processing pipelines. As opposed to traditional microservice architectures, the DFM allows applications to directly submit fully programmable data processing pipelines for execution across a distributed federation. While NVIDIA FLARE primarily focuses on federated learning and distributed DNN training as a batch-like processing framework, the DFM introduces a new operational paradigm, transforming FLARE into a dynamic processing platform. This is particularly beneficial for interactive applications and real-time digital twins, such as NVIDIA’s Earth-2, where immediate responses to user interactions paired with distributed federated computation are essential. DFM’s core innovation centers on its optimizing compiler, which is instrumental in bringing compute operations closer to the data, thereby reducing latency, minimizing resource overhead, and lowering bandwidth costs. Extending FLARE’s existing code distribution mechanisms—pre-deploying controllers/executors, which are static, and runtime transmission of Python scripts, which may raise security concerns—the DFM implements a secure, fine-grained control model: Each site administrator precisely configures site capabilities in terms of pre-deployed, scrutinize-able “adapters”—reusable Python classes that implement specific functionalities. At runtime, dynamic pipelines, expressed as JSON graphs referencing the adapters, are translated into a simple intermediate representation (IR). The DFM optimizes this IR for data and compute locality across the federation, while ensuring that no raw Python code enters the secure site boundary, and only configured site capabilities are exposed. Additionally, the DFM introduces a “discovery” process, enabling applications to dynamically query the federation for services and data sources provided by federation sites. For the NVIDIA FLARE community, DFM promises new interactive use cases beyond single-job processing. Building on FLARE’s core competencies for secure distributed computation, the DFM evolves FLARE’s established federated learning application domain into data processing pipelines for interactive dynamic use cases. Dr. Christoph Angerer is a senior manager in the HPC Developer Technology group at NVIDIA, leading a team working on data processing in the cloud for scientific digital twins. Before joining NVIDIA, Christoph was researching energy-efficient hardware accelerators at IBM Research in Switzerland. He received his Ph.D. from the ETH Zurich, Switzerland, and a master’s degree from the TU Munich, Germany.

11:05–11:25 a.m. 8:05–8:25 p.m. VehicleVision: The First Federated Learning System Ever Deployed in Smart Vehicles Zülal Tannur | NeuroVision AI Tech, Founder and CEO VehicleVision is the world’s first federated learning system ever deployed in smart vehicles. Designed to run fully on the edge, it delivers real-time artificial vision for all passengers—not just the driver—while ensuring that no personal data leaves the vehicle. This talk will discuss how NeuroVision AI Tech designed and deployed a privacy-first, inclusive AI system that transforms vehicles into intelligent, collaborative learning nodes. With a special focus on passengers who are blind and visually impaired, VehicleVision provides contextual audio descriptions of both interior and exterior scenes—powered entirely by on-device AI. But VehicleVision isn’t just about visual perception. It’s also the first system to combine vision-language models (VLMs) with federated learning in a smart vehicle environment. This enables our AI to process not only images, but also generate and refine descriptive language, all while training across distributed devices without compromising privacy. By fusing multimodal intelligence with federated architecture, VehicleVision represents a new class of real-time, edge-first, human-centered artificial vision systems. We’ll walk through how we transitioned from a cloud-dependent pipeline to an edge-native infrastructure, and how this shift is enabling inclusive, secure, and scalable mobility intelligence. Key takeaways: • How to build real-time AI systems in privacy-sensitive environments using federated learning • How vision-language models (VLMs) can be trained collaboratively across edge devices • What it takes to build a scalable, human-first AI infrastructure in smart mobility Zülal Tannur is the founder and chief executive officer of NeuroVision AI Tech, the company behind the world’s first federated learning–powered vision system for smart vehicles. As both CEO and technology leader, she leads the development of real-time, privacy-first, and inclusive artificial vision systems that operate entirely on the edge—transforming vehicles into intelligent, decentralized learning environments. The flagship solution of NeuroVision AI Tech, VehicleVision, is deployed in thousands of smart vehicles and integrates vision-language models (VLMs) with federated learning, enabling accessible perception without compromising data privacy. Under her leadership, NeuroVision AI Tech has partnered with NVIDIA, Microsoft, and top-tier automotive OEMs to scale edge-first AI infrastructure across global mobility systems. Zülal is a globally awarded innovator. She’s the winner of the Microsoft Imagine Cup World Championship, recipient of the Microsoft Women Power Award (EMEA), and has been recognized by Google and JCI as one of the most influential young tech leaders worldwide. She’s also the first blind woman globally trained as a Microsoft Technology Ambassador. Zülal’s academic background is in neuroscience and cognitive science at Arizona State University. Her work bridges biological vision and machine intelligence to build the future of perception—one that’s inclusive, decentralized, and human-first.

11:25–11:45 a.m. 8:25–8:45 p.m. Agentic AI Meets Secured Federated Workloads

Adi Hirschstein | Duality Technologies, Vice president of product In this talk, we’ll explore how NVIDIA FLARE™ powers secure federated analytics by combining it with additional privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) such as trusted execution environments (TEEs) and differential privacy. We’ll demonstrate how Duality integrates NVIDIA FLARE with these PETs to enable collaborative, cross-border analysis while preserving data confidentiality. The session will also showcase how agentic AI—powered by LLMs—can orchestrate and automate distributed workloads’ securely on top of NVIDIA FLARE, opening new opportunities for privacy-preserving research at scale. Adi Hirschstein is the vice president of product at Duality Technologies, where he leads the development of privacy-preserving AI solutions that enable secure data collaboration. With over 20 years of experience in product leadership across cloud-native platforms and data security, Adi has a proven track record of taking complex technologies from concept to market. Prior to Duality, he served as VP of product at Iguazio, driving innovation in real-time data and machine learning applications.

11:45 a.m.–12:05 p.m. 8:45–9:05 p.m. Using NVFlare for Federated Training of Large Language Models Across the DOE Labs

Max Carlson | Sandia National Labs, Postdoc data scientist

Chris Siefert | Sandia National Labs, Research scientist In the pursuit of advancing scientific research while maintaining data privacy, this project aims to leverage federated learning techniques to train a shared large language model (LLM) on internal scientific documents from Sandia, Lawrence Livermore, and Los Alamos National Laboratories. Given the restrictions on sharing documents between these labs, we employ swarm learning as a robust solution to collaboratively train a model capable of querying scientific content without direct access to the underlying documents. Utilizing NVIDIA FLARE™, we have successfully trained Llama models with billions of parameters, demonstrating the framework’s efficacy in handling complex training tasks across distributed environments. Our approach features a modular training backend, allowing each laboratory to utilize their preferred software and methodologies, thereby fostering a flexible and efficient training process. The training workflow is orchestrated through NVIDIA FLARE clients, utilizing Slurm or Flux job scheduling systems to efficiently dispatch tasks across the participating labs. Furthermore, the entire workflow is containerized, ensuring seamless deployment on internal machines while maintaining compliance with security protocols. This presentation will outline the methodologies employed, the challenges encountered, and the successes achieved in federated LLM training across the DOE labs. By showcasing the potential of NVIDIA FLARE in this context, we aim to highlight the transformative capabilities of federated learning in enhancing collaborative research while safeguarding sensitive information. Max Carlson is a postdoc at Sandia National Labs with a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Utah. His background is in high-performance computing, performance portability, and automated workflow management. Chris Siefert earned a Ph.D. in computer science with the computational science and engineering option from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and is currently a principal R&D staff member in the Center for Computing Research at Sandia National Laboratories. He’s the model training lead for Sandia’s federated model training project. His research interests include high-performance computing, computational electromagnetics, and the application of generative AI models to high-performance computing codes and scientific data.

12:05-12:25 p.m. 9:05–9:25 p.m. Democratizing Access to AI/ML Drug Discovery Models for Biotechs – using Federated Learning within Lilly Catalyze 360

Gregg Spivey | Eli Lilly & Company, Senior Director, AI/ML Business Strategy Lead Lilly Catalyze360 is a comprehensive approach to enabling the early-stage biotech ecosystem, agnostic of the therapeutic area. Through Lilly Catalyze360, biotechs have unique access to Lilly’s expertise, knowledge and capabilities. As part of this platform, Catalyze360 is exploring new ways to use Federated Learning to democratize access to AI/ML drug discovery models for biotechs. Gregg Spivey, as AI/ML Business Strategy Lead for Lilly’s Catalyze360 program, is focusing on how Lilly can best collaborate with a wide range of partners to combine their resources and expertise to advance the next generation of AI/ML models and tools to help improve drug discovery. Prior to Lilly, he operated in cross-functional teams delivering impactful ML/AI powered solutions across Drug Discovery / Biotech, Digital Health, and Tech; at varying scales from startups up to Apple iOS feature releases.