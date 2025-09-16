  1. Home

NVIDIA FLARE™ Day is a free online event dedicated to showcasing the cutting-edge applications of federated learning across various industries.

Federated learning is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI by enabling collaboration without sharing data. Instead of centralizing sensitive datasets, models are trained across distributed nodes, ensuring privacy, security, and compliance. NVIDIA FLARE, an open-source federated learning framework, provides the scalability, flexibility, and security features needed to accelerate this new era of decentralized AI.

Join this free online event to explore how federated learning is shaping the future of AI development, from healthcare breakthroughs to enterprise-scale deployments.

By attending this event, you will learn:

  • How federated learning enables AI innovation while preserving privacy and regulatory compliance across industries.

  • How NVIDIA FLARE simplifies building, scaling, and securing federated learning workflows for both research and production.

  • How organizations are applying federated learning to healthcare, finance, scientific computing, and edge AI to unlock new opportunities.

  • Best practices and future directions for decentralized AI collaboration powered by NVIDIA FLARE

Discover how NVIDIA FLARE is redefining AI collaboration, enabling you to harness the power of distributed data while keeping control where it belongs.

NVIDIA FLARE Day EMEA and APAC 2025

Decentralized AI is reshaping our world, and federated learning is at the heart of this transformation. Following the success of NVIDIA FLARE Day 2024, we are excited to announce two upcoming online events in September 2025:

  • NVIDIA FLARE Day US + EMEA: September 17

  • NVIDIA FLARE Day APAC: September 24 Pacific Time/September 25 Singapore Time

Both events are half-day webinars designed to connect experts in federated learning across US + EMEA and APAC time zones respectively. These online gatherings promise a unique opportunity to engage with the NVIDIA FLARE community, showcase real-world federated learning applications, and explore its transformative potential across various industries.

Companion Workshop

In addition to the main events, we’re hosting a workshop on:

  • NVIDIA FLARE Workshop US + EMEA: September 16, 2025

This half-day workshop offers a deep dive into NVIDIA FLARE’s product features, led by the FLARE team.

NVIDIA FLARE Day Speakers

NVIDIA FLARE Day Speaker - Jeff Leek

Jeff Leek

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Chief data officer and vice president; and J. Orin Edson Foundation, chair of biostatistics

NVIDIA FLARE Day Speaker - John Bryssinck

Johan Bryssinck

Swift, Head of Federated AI, AI Team

NVIDIA FLARE Day Speaker - Christopher James Langmead

Christopher James Langmead

Amgen, Scientific Executive Director

NVIDIA FLARE Day Speaker - Eric Boenert

Eric Boenert

Roche, Product Manager for Federated Open Science

NVIDIA FLARE Day Speaker - Han Yu

Han Yu

Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Associate Professor

NVIDIA FLARE Day Speaker - Yuval Baror

Yuval Baror

Rhino FCP, Cofounder and CTO

NVIDIA FLARE Day Speaker - Robin Rohm

Robin Rohm

Apheris, CEO & Cofounder

NVIDIA FLARE Day Speaker - Adi Hirschstein

Adi Hirschstein

Duality Technologies, Vice President of Product

NVIDIA FLARE Day Speaker - Chien-Chang Lee

Prof. Dr. Chien-Chang Lee, MD, ScD

Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), Taiwan, Chief Information Officer andNational Taiwan University Professor, Staff Physician

NVIDIA FLARE Day Speaker - Gregg Spivey

Gregg Spivey

Eli Lilly & Company, Senior Director, AI/ML Business Strategy Lead

