VisionWorks 1.0
NVIDIA VisionWorks toolkit is a software development package for computer vision (CV) and image processing. VisionWorks™ implements and extends the Khronos OpenVX standard, and it is optimized for CUDA-capable GPUs and SOCs enabling developers to realize CV applications on a scalable and flexible platform.
- Robotics and Drones
- Autonomous Driving
- Intelligent Video Analytics
- Augmented Reality
The VisionWorks Toolkit:
The toolkit helps you unlock the possibilities for GPU-based CV systems by adding your own algorithms and processing pipelines. Using VisionWorks in conjunction with other APIs like OpenCV provides access to many open-source CV algorithms.
Features:
- CUDA accelerated OpenVX 1.0.1 conformant API and NVIDIA extension primitives
- Framework for seamlessly adding user defined primitives
- Thread-safe API
- Example/sample pipeline code
- Documentation including Toolkit Reference Guide with Release Notes, Installation Guide, Tutorials and API Reference.
VisionWorks includes the following primitives:
IMAGE ARITHMETIC
- Absolute Difference
- Accumulate Image
- Accumulate Squared
- Accumulate Weighted
- Add / Subtract / Multiply
- Channel Combine
- Channel Extract
- Color Convert
- CopyImage
- Convert Depth
- Magnitude
- Not / Or / And / Xor
- Phase
- Table Lookup
- Threshold
FLOW & DEPTH
- Median Flow
- Optical Flow (LK)
- Semi-Global Matching
- Stereo Block Matching
GEOMETRIC TRANSFORMS
- Affine Warp
- Warp Perspective
- Flip Image
- Remap
- Scale Image
FILTERS
- BoxFilter
- Convolution
- Dilation Filter
- Erosion Filter
- Gaussian Filter
- Gaussian Pyramid
- Laplacian3x3
- Median Filter
- Scharr3x3
- Sobel 3x3
FEATURES
- Canny Edge Detector
- Fast Corners
- Fast Track
- Harris Corners
- Harris Track
- Hough Circles
- Hough Lines
ANALYSIS
- Histogram
- Histogram Equalization
- Integral Image
- Mean Std Deviation
- Min Max Locations
VisionWorks includes the following sample pipelines:
- Feature tracking
- Camera Capture Pipeline
- OpenCV-NPP-OpenVX interop
- Hough Circles & Lines
- Stereo Depth Extraction
- And other platform specific pipelines