VisionWorks 1.0

NVIDIA VisionWorks toolkit is a software development package for computer vision (CV) and image processing. VisionWorks™ implements and extends the Khronos OpenVX standard, and it is optimized for CUDA-capable GPUs and SOCs enabling developers to realize CV applications on a scalable and flexible platform.

The core VisionWorks functions are engineered for solutions in:
  • Robotics and Drones
  • Autonomous Driving
  • Intelligent Video Analytics
  • Augmented Reality

Please note: Documents on this page with a require membership in our Embedded Developer Program.
Not a member? Join the Embedded Developer Program here.

 Download for Linux for Tegra*  Download for Ubuntu**  Download for Windows BETA***

* Available via Jetson Development Pack installation. Requires Ubuntu 14.04 development system connected to Jetson Development Kit platform.
** Available via Jetson Development Pack installation. To install VisionWorks for Ubuntu only, de-select Jetson Developer Kit specific components during install.
*** VisionWorks is available on Windows 8 as a beta package.


The VisionWorks Toolkit:

The toolkit helps you unlock the possibilities for GPU-based CV systems by adding your own algorithms and processing pipelines. Using VisionWorks in conjunction with other APIs like OpenCV provides access to many open-source CV algorithms.

Features:

  • CUDA accelerated OpenVX 1.0.1 conformant API and NVIDIA extension primitives
  • Framework for seamlessly adding user defined primitives
  • Thread-safe API
  • Example/sample pipeline code
  • Documentation including Toolkit Reference Guide with Release Notes, Installation Guide, Tutorials and API Reference.

References

 

VisionWorks includes the following primitives:

IMAGE ARITHMETIC

  • Absolute Difference
  • Accumulate Image
  • Accumulate Squared
  • Accumulate Weighted
  • Add / Subtract / Multiply
  • Channel Combine
  • Channel Extract
  • Color Convert
  • CopyImage
  • Convert Depth
  • Magnitude
  • Not / Or / And / Xor
  • Phase
  • Table Lookup
  • Threshold

FLOW & DEPTH

  • Median Flow
  • Optical Flow (LK)
  • Semi-Global Matching
  • Stereo Block Matching

GEOMETRIC TRANSFORMS

  • Affine Warp
  • Warp Perspective
  • Flip Image
  • Remap
  • Scale Image

FILTERS

  • BoxFilter
  • Convolution
  • Dilation Filter
  • Erosion Filter
  • Gaussian Filter
  • Gaussian Pyramid
  • Laplacian3x3
  • Median Filter
  • Scharr3x3
  • Sobel 3x3

FEATURES

  • Canny Edge Detector
  • Fast Corners
  • Fast Track
  • Harris Corners
  • Harris Track
  • Hough Circles
  • Hough Lines

ANALYSIS

  • Histogram
  • Histogram Equalization
  • Integral Image
  • Mean Std Deviation
  • Min Max Locations
 

VisionWorks includes the following sample pipelines:

  • Feature tracking
  • Camera Capture Pipeline
  • OpenCV-NPP-OpenVX interop
  • Hough Circles & Lines
  • Stereo Depth Extraction
  • And other platform specific pipelines