VisionWorks 1.0

NVIDIA VisionWorks toolkit is a software development package for computer vision (CV) and image processing. VisionWorks™ implements and extends the Khronos OpenVX standard, and it is optimized for CUDA-capable GPUs and SOCs enabling developers to realize CV applications on a scalable and flexible platform.

Robotics and Drones

Autonomous Driving

Intelligent Video Analytics

Augmented Reality The core VisionWorks functions are engineered for solutions in:

