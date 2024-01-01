Tegra K1 SoC

The NVIDIA Tegra K1 SoC will remain available through January 2024. L4T sustaining releases for Tegra K1 will continue to be made as deemed necessary. (L4T 21.8 was the most recent release.)

Note that the Jetson TK1 Developer Kit has reached EOL and is no longer available for purchase. NVIDIA JetPack 3.1 was the final JetPack to support Jetson TK1 Developer Kit.

