Linux for Tegra R21.8
Overview
NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:
- NVIDIA® Tegra® K1 series (Jetson TK1 Developer Kit)
Supported Features
- Kernel version 3.10.40
- Media APIs:
- OpenGL 4.4
- OpenGL ES 3.1
- OpenGL ES path extensions
- EGL 1.4 with EGLImage
- CUDA 6.5
- X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
- X11 Support
- U-Boot
System Requirements
- Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 14.04 is recommended.
- Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
- Sample filesystem (example provided)
21.8 Driver Package
- Quick Start Guides
- Release Notes
- Jetson TK1 32-bit Driver Package
- Sample Root Filesystem
- Trusty Packages
- Source Packages
- Release SHA Hashes
To access older versions of L4T, please visit the Linux For Tegra Archive.