Tegra 4 Technical Reference Manual

The Tegra 4 Technical Reference Manual ("TRM") is a technical document of over 2,600 pages targeted at those working on open source or other low level software projects that use or target the Tegra 4 processor. The TRM focuses on the logical organization and control of Tegra 4 Series devices. It provides information for those modules that interface to external devices, or those that control fundamental chip operations. The modules detailed in this document provide an overview, any necessary programming guidelines, and a register listing for that module. Internal functional units such as video and graphics hardware acceleration are controlled by NVIDIA provided software and not documented.

NVIDIA provides access to the Tegra 4 Technical Reference Manual to registered developers only. To become a registered developer, please sign up for our Embedded Registered Developer Program.

If you are already a Registered Developer, you can download the TRM from our Download Center.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Address and Interrupt Map
  3. Interrupt Controller
  4. Arbitration Semaphores
  5. Atomics
  6. Clock and Reset Controller
  7. CL-DVFS
  8. Timers
  9. Multi-Purpose I/O Pins and Pin Multiplexing (Pinmuxing)
  10. Power Management Controller
  11. Real-Time Clock
  12. Boot Process
  13. Host Subsystem
  14. GR2D
  15. GR3D
  16. Encoder Pre-Processor (EPP)
  17. Keyboard Controller
  18. CPU
  19. Flow Controller
  20. Memory Controller
  21. AHB
  22. APB
  23. USB Complex
  24. Audio Hub (AHUB)
  25. Display Controller
  26. MIPI-DSI (Display Serial Interface)
  27. Serial Transport Stream DTV Controller
  28. High-Definition Multimedia Interface HDMI CEC MIPI-CSI (Camera Serial Interface) MIPI D-PHY Calibration for CSI and DSI Video Input (VI) SD/MMC Controller MIPI-HSI (High Speed Synchronous Serial Interface) I2C Controller UART and VFIR Controller Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) Controller
  29. One Wire Battery Controller
  30. PWM Controller
  31. Thermal Sensor and Thermal Throttling Controller