NVIDIA PerfKit (L4T)

NVIDIA PerfKit is a software library that provides access to OpenGL driver and GPU hardware performance counters.

It gives you access to low-level performance counters inside the driver and hardware counters inside the GPU itself. The counters can be used to determine exactly how your application is using the GPU, identify performance issues, and confirm that performance problems have been resolved.

NVIDIA PerfKit is available separately for 3 target platforms. Linux for Tegra packages includes support for NVIDIA Jetson TX1 and Jetson TK1 Development Kits. PC and Android support is available under NVIDIA PerfKit targeting the NVIDIA GameWorks platform.

The performance counters are available directly in your OpenGL applications, giving you low-latency access to PerfKit performance counters directly from the driver.

Download the latest version of NVIDIA PerfKit for Linux for Tegra in JetPack for L4T. NVIDIA PerfKit is offered free of charge, but requires NVIDIA Embedded Developer Program membership. Not a member? Join the Embedded Developer Program here.

Download as part of JetPack Documentation

PerfKit Highlights

New in 4.5.1 Support for Jetson TX1

Notes and Known Issues

Applications may need to be run as administrator.

Please see PerfKit End User License Agreement for license details.