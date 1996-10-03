Linux For Tegra R24.2.1
Overview
NVIDIA is pleased to announce the latest release of Linux for Tegra is now available.
NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:
- NVIDIA® Tegra® X1 series (Jetson TX1 Development Kit)
Supported Features
- Kernel version 3.10.96
- Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
- Vulkan Support
- V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)
-
Media APIs:
- OpenGL 4.4
- OpenGL ES 3.1
- OpenGL ES path extensions
- EGL 1.4 with EGLImage
- X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
- X11 Support
- U-Boot
Vulkan Support on L4T
System Requirements
- Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 14.04 is recommended.
- Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
- Sample filesystem (example provided)
24.2.1 Driver Package
- Jetson TX1 Developer Kit User Guide
- Feature List
- Quick Start Guides
- Release Notes
- Documentation
- Accelerated GStreamer User Guide
- Driver Packages
- Sample Root Filesystem
- Tegra Software License Agreement
-
JetPack for L4T (Jetson Development Pack)
All-in-one package containing:
- Jetson TX1 DevKit L4T OS
- Tools/SDKs
- CUDA
- TensorRT (GIE)
- cuDNN
- VisionWorks/Open CV
- Samples/Documentation
- Automated Development Environment Setup
- Tools
- Source Packages
- Release SHA Hashes
To access older versions of L4T, please visit the Linux For Tegra Archive.