Linux for Tegra R23.2

Overview

NVIDIA is pleased to announce the latest release of Linux for Tegra is now available.

NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:

NVIDIA® Tegra® X1 series (Jetson TX1 Development Kit)

Supported Features

Kernel version 3.10.67

Media APIs: OpenGL 4.4 OpenGL ES 3.1 OpenGL ES path extensions EGL 1.4 with EGLImage

X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4

X11 Support

U-Boot

System Requirements

Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 14.04 is recommended.

Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.

Sample filesystem (example provided)

Additional Information

All-in-one package containing:

To access older versions of L4T, please visit the Linux For Tegra Archive.