Linux For Tegra R21.5

Overview

NVIDIA is pleased to announce the latest release of Linux for Tegra is now available.

NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:

NVIDIA® Tegra® K1 series (Jetson TK1 Development Kit)

Supported Features

Kernel version 3.10.40

Media APIs: OpenGL 4.4 OpenGL ES 3.1 OpenGL ES path extensions EGL 1.4 with EGLImage CUDA 6.5

X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4

X11 Support

U-Boot

System Requirements

Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.

Sample filesystem (example provided)

Additional Information

All-in-one package containing:

Notices

Learn how to protect yourself from the Shellshock (Bash bug) vulnerability.

To access older versions of L4T, please visit the Linux For Tegra Archive.