Linux For Tegra R21.5
Overview
NVIDIA is pleased to announce the latest release of Linux for Tegra is now available.
NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:
- NVIDIA® Tegra® K1 series (Jetson TK1 Development Kit)
Supported Features
- Kernel version 3.10.40
Media APIs:
- OpenGL 4.4
- OpenGL ES 3.1
- OpenGL ES path extensions
- EGL 1.4 with EGLImage
- CUDA 6.5
- X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
- X11 Support
- U-Boot
System Requirements
- Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
- Sample filesystem (example provided)
Additional Information
All-in-one package containing:
- 21.5 Feature List
- Quick Start Guide
- Release Notes
- Documentation
- Multimedia User Guide
- Driver Packages
- Sample File System
- Tegra Software License Agreement
Jetson TK1 DevKit Development Pack (JetPack TK1)
- Jetson TK1 DevKit L4T OS
- Drivers
- Tools/SDKs
- CUDA
- cuDNN
- VisionWorks
- OpenCV
- Samples/Documentation
- Automated Development Environment Setup
- Source Packages
- Release SHA Hashes
Notices
Learn how to protect yourself from the Shellshock (Bash bug) vulnerability.
To access older versions of L4T, please visit the Linux For Tegra Archive.