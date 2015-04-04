Linux for Tegra R27.1

Overview

NVIDIA is pleased to announce the latest release of Linux for Tegra is now available.

NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:

NVIDIA® Tegra® X2 series (Jetson TX2 Development Kit)

Supported Features

Kernel version 4.4.15

Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries

Vulkan Support

V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)

libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications

RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin

Media APIs: OpenGL 4.5 OpenGL ES 3.2 OpenGL ES path extensions EGL 1.4 with EGLImage

X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4

X11 Support

U-Boot

Vulkan Support on L4T

System Requirements

Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 14.04 is recommended.

Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.

Sample filesystem (example provided)

27.1 Driver Package

To access older versions of L4T, please visit the Linux For Tegra Archive.