Get your AI in Gear with JetBot

Looking for the ‘Jet’ Robot Kit and/or the ‘Jet’ Toolkit?
The Jetson TX1 has reached EOL, and the ‘Jet’ Robot Kit has been discountinued by Servocity. However you can access the ‘Jet’ Build of Materials (BOM) and configure and modify the ‘Jet’ Toolkit to work with Jetson TX2.
The open-source JetBot AI robot platform gives makers, students, and enthusiasts everything they need to build creative, fun, smart AI applications. It’s powered by the Jetson Nano Developer Kit, which supports multiple sensors and neural networks in parallel for object recognition, collision avoidance, and more.
