JetPack 4.1.1 Developer Preview
NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building AI applications. Use the JetPack installer to flash your Jetson Developer Kit with the latest OS image, install developer tools for both host PC and Developer Kit, and install the libraries and APIs, samples, and documentation needed to jumpstart your development environment.
JetPack 4.1.1 Developer Preview
This is a Developer Preview release of JetPack, supporting the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit. It replaces the previous Early Access release and includes an update to TensorRT 5.0 (from TensorRT 5.0 RC), enabling concurrent use of iGPU with Deep Learning Accelerators (DLAs), and giving more than 30% performance improvement when using 2 DLAs.
See Highlights below for a summary about new features enabled with this release, and view the JetPack release notes for more details, including information about additional functionality planned for future releases.
More resources
JetPack 3.3
JetPack 3.3 remains the current production release supporting Jetson TX2 and Jetson TX1 Developer Kits.
More resources
Key Features in JetPack
JetPack includes OS images, Libraries and APIs, developer tools, samples, and documentation.
|OS
|
NVIDIA L4T provides sample filesystems derived from Ubuntu, along with Linux kernel, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, and more.
|TensorRT
|
TensorRT is a high performance deep learning inference runtime for image classification, segmentation, and object detection neural networks. It speeds up deep learning inference as well as reducing the runtime memory footprint for convolutional and deconv neural networks.
JetPack 4.1.1 Developer Preview Highlights:
|cuDNN
|
CUDA Deep Neural Network library provides high-performance primitives for deep learning frameworks. It includes support for convolutions, activation functions and tensor transformations.
JetPack 4.1.1 Developer Preview Highlights:
|CUDA
|
CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building GPU-accelerated applications. The toolkit includes a compiler for NVIDIA GPUs, math libraries, and tools for debugging and optimizing the performance of your applications.
JetPack 4.1.1 Developer Preview highlights:
|Multimedia API
|
The Jetson Multimedia API package provides low level APIs for flexible application development.
Camera application API: libargus offers a low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications, with per frame camera parameter control, multiple (including synchronized) camera support, and EGL stream outputs. RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin. In either case, the V4L2 media-controller sensor driver API is used.
Sensor driver API: V4L2 API enables video decode, encode, format conversion and scaling functionality. V4L2 for encode opens up many features like bit rate control, quality presets, low latency encode, temporal tradeoff, motion vector maps, and more.
|Computer Vision
|
VisionWorks is a software development package for Computer Vision (CV) and image processing. It Includes VPI (Vision Programming Interface), a set of optimized CV primitives for use by CUDA developers. The NVX library enables direct access to VPI, and the OVX library enables indirect access to VPI via OpenVX framework.
OpenCV is the leading open source library for computer vision, image processing and machine learning, and now features GPU acceleration for real-time operation.
|Developer Tools
|
CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building high-performance GPU-accelerated applications with CUDA libraries. The toolkit includes Nsight Eclipse Edition IDE, debugging and profiling tools, and a toolchain for cross-compiling applications.
NVIDIA System Profiler is a multi-core CPU PC sampling profiler that provides an interactive view of captured profiling data, helping improve overall application performance.
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics: A console-grade tool that allows developers to debug and profile OpenGL, OpenGL ES, and Vulkan, enabling developers to get the most out of the Jetson Platform.
JetPack 4.1.1 Developer Preview Highlights:
For a full list of samples and documentation, see the JetPack documentation.
To access older versions of JetPack, please visit the JetPack Archive.