JetPack 3.3.4 Release Notes

NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building AI applications. Use NVIDIA SDK Manager to flash your Jetson Developer Kit with the latest OS image, install developer tools for both host computer and developer kit, and install the libraries and APIs, samples, and documentation needed to jumpstart your development environment.

3.3.4

JetPack 3.3.4 is a production release supporting Jetson TX2, Jetson TX2i, and Jetson TX1. JetPack 3.3.4 includes L4T 28.5

All components and features are the same as JetPack 3.3.3 and JetPack 3.3.2 except for L4T, which includes security fixes and bug fixes. For more information, please see the release notes.

Installing JetPack:

Note: A host computer running Ubuntu 16.04 is required to install JetPack 3.3.4 via SDK Manager. A host computer running Ubuntu 18.04 can be used to flash and install JetPack on a Jetson device, but no host computer components will be installed. (CUDA toolkit, computer vision libraries, and developer tools will be unavailable on the host computer.)

