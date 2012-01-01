Deepstream SDK + Azure IoT Edge on Jetson Nano

[Do] realtime video analytics with Deepstream SDK on a Jetson Nano connected to Azure via Azure IoT Edge. Deepstream is a highly-optimized video processing pipeline capable of running deep neural networks. It's a must-have tool [for] complex video analytics requirements, whether realtime or with cascading AI models. IoT Edge gives you the possibility to run this pipeline next to your cameras, where the video data is being generated, thus lowering your bandwitch costs and enabling scenarios with poor internet connectivity or privacy concerns. [Transform] cameras into sensors to know when there is an available parking spot, a missing product on a retail store shelf, an anomaly on a solar panel, a worker approaching a hazardous zone, etc.