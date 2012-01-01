CameraBot: Auto Cameraman Robot Follows YOU

Create dynamic video footage with the power of AI, Jetson Nano and robotics! Built on a mobile omnidirectional base, this autonomous camera operator keeps filming with the subject of the video (the person) in the frame. The camera's zoom, pan and tilt are managed by Dynamixel servos, bearings and a motion-filtering algorithm for smooth movement and minimal noise during recording. A quick-release mechanism holds the camera and a display helps check the AI detection is keeping the subject in the shot. The Jetson sits inside a control panel with an Arduino, and it runs a deep learning pretrained model that recognizes people and gestures, adapted and based on the jetson-inference library.