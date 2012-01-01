Hello AI World

Start using Jetson and experiencing the power of AI. In a couple of hours you can have a set of deep learning inference demos up and running for realtime image classification and object detection using pretrained models on your Jetson Developer Kit with JetPack SDK and NVIDIA TensorRT. We'll focus on networks related to computer vision and includes the use of live cameras. You also code your own easy-to-follow recognition program in C++.

Authors

NVIDIA

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Works with...

  • Jetson Nano
  • Jetson AGX Xavier
  • Jetson TX2
  • Jetson Xavier NX
  • Jetson Nano 2GB
  • Jetson Orin NX
  • Jetson AGX Orin

Resources

View project repository

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