Autonomous Tank

Tracked vehicle made with Lego Technic parts and motors, enhanced with LiDAR and controlled by a Jetson Nano board running the latest Isaac SDK. Issue voice commands and get the robot to move autonomously. Create missions: navigate [and] set where the tank should go. If [the camera] detects the target object, it will get closer and shoot it with... the camera. It'll just take a picture, no real weapons :)
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