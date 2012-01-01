Autonomous Tank

Tracked vehicle made with Lego Technic parts and motors, enhanced with LiDAR and controlled by a Jetson Nano board running the latest Isaac SDK. Issue voice commands and get the robot to move autonomously. Create missions: navigate [and] set where the tank should go. If [the camera] detects the target object, it will get closer and shoot it with... the camera. It'll just take a picture, no real weapons :)

Authors

A Ciobanu

Share

Works with...

  • Jetson Nano

Resources

View project repository
Watch project video
Read about the project

Buy Jetson to Get Started

Bring your edge AI, computer vision or robotics ideas to life with a Jetson developer kit.

Explore Products