Autonomous Robot Bin

Binbot 9000 is a robot trashcan that comes to you and opens its lid when you call its name! It autonomously navigates its environment by using a Jetson Nano to perform vision recognition on a series of visual targets. The vision-assisted navigation is powered by a pretrained model adapted and based on the jetson-inference library. As it detects a the first target, output from the trained model is sent to an Arduino Mega that controls the motors and moves the robot. Once Binbot receives its payload, it performs dead reckoning based on its movements to estimate its location as it moves towards the midpoint between the first target and the second one, which is its home base. Binbot responds to commands it picks up with an omnidirectional mic by processing audio using a speech-to-text cloud service called Deepgram.