20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview
20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview provides an early look at two CUDA-X AI components: TensorRT 7.2.0 and cuDNN 8.0.2.
Only TensorRT, cuDNN, CUDA, and L4T are included in this release. Only Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit are supported.
|
JetPack Component
|
|
JetPack 4.4
|L4T
|32.4.3
|32.4.3
|CUDA
|10.2.89
|10.2.89
|cuDNN
|8.0.2
|8.0.0
|TensorRT
|7.2.0
|7.1.3
JetPack 4.4 remains the latest production release, supporting all Jetson products
Installing 20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview:
Follow these command instructions to flash your Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit or Jeston Xavier NX Developer Kit and install CUDA, cuDNN, and TensorRT.
Key Features in 20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP introduces TensorRT 7.2.0 and cuDNN 8.0.2.
|
OS
|
NVIDIA L4T provides the bootloader, Linux kernel, necessary firmwares, NVIDIA drivers, sample filesystem, and more.
20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights:
For details, see L4T 32.4.3 release notes.
|
TensorRT
|
TensorRT is a high performance deep learning inference runtime for image classification, segmentation, and object detection neural networks. It speeds up deep learning inference as well as reducing the runtime memory footprint for convolutional and deconv neural networks.
20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights:
For details, see TensorRT 7.2.0 for Jetson platform release notes.
|
cuDNN
|
CUDA Deep Neural Network library provides high-performance primitives for deep learning frameworks. It includes support for convolutions, activation functions and tensor transformations.
20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights:
For details, see cuDNN 8.0.2 release notes.