20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview

20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview provides an early look at two CUDA-X AI components: TensorRT 7.2.0 and cuDNN 8.0.2.

Only TensorRT, cuDNN, CUDA, and L4T are included in this release. Only Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit are supported.

JetPack Component 20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview JetPack 4.4 L4T 32.4.3 32.4.3 CUDA 10.2.89 10.2.89 cuDNN 8.0.2 8.0.0 TensorRT 7.2.0 7.1.3

JetPack 4.4 remains the latest production release, supporting all Jetson products

Installing 20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview:

Follow these command instructions to flash your Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit or Jeston Xavier NX Developer Kit and install CUDA, cuDNN, and TensorRT.

Key Features in 20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI Developer Preview 20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP introduces TensorRT 7.2.0 and cuDNN 8.0.2. OS NVIDIA L4T provides the bootloader, Linux kernel, necessary firmwares, NVIDIA drivers, sample filesystem, and more. 20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights: L4T 32.4.3 features are same as included in JetPack 4.4 For details, see L4T 32.4.3 release notes. TensorRT TensorRT is a high performance deep learning inference runtime for image classification, segmentation, and object detection neural networks. It speeds up deep learning inference as well as reducing the runtime memory footprint for convolutional and deconv neural networks. 20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights: New layers, operators, and resize operations

New samples

New optimizations For details, see TensorRT 7.2.0 for Jetson platform release notes. cuDNN CUDA Deep Neural Network library provides high-performance primitives for deep learning frameworks. It includes support for convolutions, activation functions and tensor transformations. 20.09 Jetson CUDA-X AI DP Highlights: Tensor Core Support and performance enhancements for 3D convolutions, grouped convolutions, and more

Performance enhancements for 3D deconvolution

Enhanced functionality for fused operations For details, see cuDNN 8.0.2 release notes.

