EM Photonics CULA Tools
CULA is a GPU-accelerated linear algebra library that utilizes the NVIDIA CUDA parallel computing architecture to dramatically improve the computation speed of sophisticated mathematics. Because it requires no CUDA programming experience, CULA is very easy to use.
CULA is comprised of three versions: CULA Basic, CULA Premium, and CULA Commercial. Each of these versions offer different levels of functionality, features, and support. There is no cost associated with CULA Basic and users are allowed to use and redistribute it without any restrictions. CULA Premium and CULA Commercial versions offer additional routines and enable companies to use the extra functionalities either internally or for creating GPU-accelerated products for their client base.
Example performance - DSYEV (Symmetric Eigenvalues)
Availability
You may register to download the free version of CULA Basic here.
For more information about CULA|Tools and other GPU Acclerated Libraries
|