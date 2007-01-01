Existing University Courses

This page has online courses to help you get started programming or teaching CUDA as well as links to Universities teaching CUDA.

This page organized into three sections to get you started

Introductory CUDA Technical Training Courses

Check out our CUDAcasts playlist on youtube

CUDA University Courses

University of Illinois : Current Course: ECE408/CS483

Taught by Professor Wen-mei W. Hwu and David Kirk, NVIDIA CUDA Scientist.

These classes are each downloadable CUDAcasts with video pre-scaled to be compatible with major players.

All PowerPoint class presentations can be found on the Fall 2014 webpage: ECE408/CS483

Stanford University: CS 193G: Programming Massively Parallel Processors with CUDA

Taught by Jared Hoberock and David Tarjan

University of Oxford: CUDA Programming on NVIDIA GPUs

Taught by Mike Giles, Professor

UC Davis: EE171: Parallel Computer Architecture

Taught by John Owens, Associate Professor

University of Sheffield: COM4521: Parallel Computing with GPUs

Taught by Paul Richmond,

CUDA Seminars and Tutorials