NVIDIA Teaching Kits FAQs

What is the Deep Learning Institute (DLI)?

The NVIDIA DLI offers hands-on training in AI, accelerated computing, and accelerated data science. Developers, data scientists, researchers, and students can get practical experience powered by GPUs in the cloud. And IT professionals can access courses on designing and managing infrastructure to support AI, data science, and HPC workloads across their organizations. Select courses offer an NVIDIA DLI certificate to demonstrate subject matter competency and support career growth. The DLI Teaching Kits offer educators free access to DLI online content and certification. Explore the NVIDIA DLI.





What support does NVIDIA offer Educators?

NVIDIA supports educators by providing academic teaching resources through DLI Teaching Kits, instructor certification opportunities through the DLI Certified Instructor and University Ambassador Programs, collaborative opportunities, supporting expertise, and access to academic communities.





Are free teaching materials available?

Yes. Our Teaching Kits are free and co-developed with academia for use by a variety of academic disciplines that can benefit from deep learning, GPU-accelerated computing, robotics, and accelerated data science. These comprehensive packages contain everything an instructor needs to teach a full-term curriculum course using GPUs.





Who is eligible to receive NVIDIA Teaching Kits?

Only verified teaching faculty and teaching assistants can receive direct access to Teaching Kits. Students should ask their faculty or teaching assistants to request access. Once approved, he/she can then share the materials with students and hopefully incorporate content in the classroom for the benefit of all students. Industry partners looking for training shoudl explore DLI workshops.





Is there an online support community for Teaching Kit users?

The Teaching and Curriculum Forum enables a global community of educators using DLI Teaching Kits in their courses and labs. Please join the community, ask technical questions, and share your experiences!





Have More Questions?

Please join the Teaching Kits Forum to post questions to our online community, or request access the NVIDIA Teaching Kits and use the Teaching Kits Contact Form to ask us questions directly.