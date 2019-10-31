China DXR Spotlight contest

Win a NVIDIA RTX™ GPU!

参加比赛，赢取NVIDIA RTX™显卡！

NVIDIA is excited to announce our partnership with Microsoft, Epic Games and NExT Studios on the DXR Spotlight contest. We’re looking for game developers and content creators to create tech demos with Microsoft® DirectX® 12 and DirectX® Raytracing for a chance to win NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs.

英伟达联合微软，Epic游戏，NExT Studios一起，为大家带来中国DXR光线追踪开发者大赛。游戏开发者与内容创作者可以利用Microsoft® DirectX® 12光线追踪的新特性，提交光追作品，赢取NVIDIA RTX™显卡大奖！

If you're interested in enrolling, or have any questions, please contact chinacm@nvidia.com for support.

如您有兴趣报名，或希望了解更多详情，请邮件联系chinacm@nvidia.com获得支持。

Microsoft® DirectX® 12 and DXR, and the GeForce RTX™ platform bring real-time ray tracing to games for the first time ever. Ray tracing has been considered the holy grail of computer graphics, simulating the physical behavior of light to bring real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to games like never before.

Microsoft® DirectX® 12与DXR，基于GeForce RTX™平台，史无前例的将光线追踪技术带到了游戏平台。作为游戏图形界的圣杯，光线追踪技术可以模拟光线在真实物理世界的效果，带来前所未有的实时电影级别渲染能力。

We want to see just how creative you can be with Microsoft® DirectX® 12 and DXR! We’re asking content creators/developers to use real-time ray traced reflections, real-time shadows, real-time global illumination, and/or real-time ambient occlusion in their tech demos.

我们期待看到，在Microsoft® DirectX® 12和DXR的支持下，内容创作者将如何施展你们的才华。你们可以在Demo中灵活运用实时光线追踪反射，实时阴影，实时GI以及AO等技术。