The DXR Spotlight contest is now closed.

NVIDIA is excited to announce our partnership with Microsoft, Epic Games, Razer, ASUS, and MSI on the DXR Spotlight contest. We’re looking for game developers and content creators to create tech demos in Unreal Engine 4.25 featuring Microsoft® DirectX® 12 and DirectX® Raytracing for a chance to win a Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop.

Microsoft® DirectX® 12 and DXR, along with Unreal Engine and the GeForce RTX™ platform, now bring real-time ray tracing to PC games. With DXR and Unreal Engine, game developers no longer need to bake shadow or lightmaps into their environments or use cube maps or screen-space reflections in their games to cast realistic reflections. Real-time ray tracing simulates the physical behavior of light to bring real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to games like never before.

We want to see just how creative you can be with Microsoft® DirectX® 12, DXR and UE4! We’re asking content creators/developers to use real-time ray traced reflections, shadows, ambient occlusion, and/or global illumination in their tech demos.