NVIDIA is excited to announce our partnership with Microsoft, Epic Games, Razer, ASUS, and MSI on the DXR Spotlight contest. We’re looking for game developers and content creators to create tech demos in Unreal Engine 4.25 featuring Microsoft® DirectX® 12 and DirectX® Raytracing for a chance to win a Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop.
Microsoft® DirectX® 12 and DXR, along with Unreal Engine and the GeForce RTX™ platform, now bring real-time ray tracing to PC games. With DXR and Unreal Engine, game developers no longer need to bake shadow or lightmaps into their environments or use cube maps or screen-space reflections in their games to cast realistic reflections. Real-time ray tracing simulates the physical behavior of light to bring real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to games like never before.
We want to see just how creative you can be with Microsoft® DirectX® 12, DXR and UE4! We’re asking content creators/developers to use real-time ray traced reflections, shadows, ambient occlusion, and/or global illumination in their tech demos.
Update to Unreal Engine 4.25 today!
What you could win!
Three winners will be awarded:
- Grand Prize = Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop and $250 Unreal Engine Marketplace store credit
- Second Place = NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super from ASUS and $150 Unreal Engine Marketplace store credit
- Third Place = NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super from MSI and $100 Unreal Engine Marketplace store credit
How to win
A panel of real-time ray tracing experts from NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Epic Games will select the three best entries. Content creators and/or developers must integrate the below technology into their tech demo to qualify:
- Real-time ray traced reflections; and/or
- Real-time ray traced ambient occlusion; and/or
- Real-time ray traced shadows; and/or
- Real-time ray traced global illumination
Entries will be selected based on the following criteria:
- Originality – has the developer created their own assets for the tech demo.
- Technical Achievement - how well has the developer integrated real-time ray traced reflections, shadows, ambient occlusion, and/or global illumination into their tech demo.
- Creativity - how well has the developer not only integrated real-time ray traced reflections, shadows, ambient occlusion, and/or global illumination into their tech demo, but how they have used it (i.e. is this something we did not anticipate?).
- Interactivity - not only can the judges play the tech demo, but an enjoyable experience has been delivered.
Judgment criteria and submission requirements
- Content creators and/or developers will be asked to integrate either real-time ray traced reflections, shadows ambient occlusion, and/or RTX global illumination in their tech demos. Winners will be selected based on their use of the above.
- Content creators and/or developers will be required to list pre-existing assets that were not made during the submission period.
- Content creators and/or developers will be asked to provide a brief description of how they used Microsoft® DirectX® 12 and DXR with real-time ray traced reflections, shadows, ambient occlusion and/or global illumination in their tech demo.
- Content creators and/or developers will be asked how and why Microsoft® DirectX® 12 and DXR with real-time ray traced reflections, shadows, ambient occlusion and/or global illumination has changed their development process.