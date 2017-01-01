NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 Archive
This page provides access to documentation, downloads, and tutorials for developers using
NVIDIA DRIVE® PX 2 Developer Kits.
Documentation
Getting Started
- DRIVE PX 2 AutoCruise Quick Start Guide
- DRIVE PX 2 AutoChauffeur Quick Start Guide
- SDK Manager User Guide
Hardware Documentation
- DRIVE PX 2 AutoCruise Mechanical and Installation Guide
- DRIVE PX 2 AutoChauffeur Mechanical and Installation Guide
- Camera Overview Presentation
- Sekonix Camera Datasheets (Rev7)
- Sekonix AR0231 Rev6 2MP SF3323 60FOV Automotive GMSL Camera Datasheet
- Sekonix AR0231 Rev6 2MP SF3322 100FOV Automotive GMSL Camera Datasheet
Software Release Notes
Software Documentation
- Linux Development Guide
- NvMedia Surface Allocation
- NvMedia Porting Guide
- Foundation Development Guide
- CUDA Toolkit
- TensorRT
- Developer Tools
- Open Source Software
Application Notes
Downloads
DRIVE OS 5.0.10.3 with DriveWorks SDK for NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2
Supported hardware:
- NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2
Prerequisite software
- Ubuntu Linux 16.04 LTS x86_64
- X11 enabled on the host system
- Documentation is available above and at https://docs.nvidia.com/drive/archives.html, under NVIDIA DRIVE OS with DriveWorks for DRIVE PX 2.
Installation Notes
Release includes:
DRIVE OS version 5.0.10.3 (Linux)
- CUDA
- TensorRT
- cuDNN
- Sensor Abstraction
- Recorder
- Image/Point Cloud Processing
Software:
- Ubuntu Linux 16.04 LTS x86_64
- X11 enabled on the host system
Hardware:
- Memory: 8GB of RAM
- Hard disk: 120 GB of free disk space for the complete host and target deployed SDK version
- Graphics card: NVIDIA compatible GPU (required only for running the sample applications on the host machine)
- A working internet connection
If you plan to run your sample applications on your development workstation, please ensure your system includes an NVIDIA Pascal-based (or newer) GPU and that the latest NVIDIA GPU graphics driver is installed.
1. REVIEW DOCUMENTATION
NOTE: For the most up-to-date documentation please refer to the documentation above as these are more frequently updated than the ones installed through the SDK Manager.
2. DOWNLOAD
3. INSTALL
From a terminal window, install the Debian package with the command:
sudo apt install ./sdkmanager_0.9.12-4180_amd64.deb
4. LAUNCH
From a terminal window, launch SDK Manager with the command:
sdkmanager
5. LOGIN & SETUP
- From the SDK Manager launch screen, select the login tab for DEVELOPER ZONE | developer.nvidia.com.
- Enter the same credentials used to access the DRIVE Platform Download Center, and click Login.
- Select the software version you would like to install and follow the steps to complete the installation.
Peek under the hood to experience NVIDIA’s latest autonomous driving innovations through DRIVE Labs and DRIVE Dispatch.