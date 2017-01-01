NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 Archive

This page provides access to documentation, downloads, and tutorials for developers using
NVIDIA DRIVE® PX 2 Developer Kits.


Documentation

Getting Started

Hardware Documentation

Software Release Notes

Software Documentation

Application Notes

Downloads

DRIVE OS 5.0.10.3 with DriveWorks SDK for NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2

  • Supported hardware:
    • NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2
  • Prerequisite software
    • Ubuntu Linux 16.04 LTS x86_64
    • X11 enabled on the host system
  • Documentation is available above and at https://docs.nvidia.com/drive/archives.html, under NVIDIA DRIVE OS with DriveWorks for DRIVE PX 2.

Installation Notes


Release includes:

DRIVE OS version 5.0.10.3 (Linux)

  • CUDA
  • TensorRT
  • cuDNN
DriveWorks SDK v1.2 APIs
  • Sensor Abstraction
  • Recorder
  • Image/Point Cloud Processing
System requirements for the development workstation
  • Software:
    • Ubuntu Linux 16.04 LTS x86_64
    • X11 enabled on the host system
  • Hardware:
    • Memory: 8GB of RAM
    • Hard disk: 120 GB of free disk space for the complete host and target deployed SDK version
    • Graphics card: NVIDIA compatible GPU (required only for running the sample applications on the host machine)
    • A working internet connection

If you plan to run your sample applications on your development workstation, please ensure your system includes an NVIDIA Pascal-based (or newer) GPU and that the latest NVIDIA GPU graphics driver is installed.

Setting up the development environment for DRIVE Software

1. REVIEW DOCUMENTATION

NOTE: For the most up-to-date documentation please refer to the documentation above as these are more frequently updated than the ones installed through the SDK Manager.


2. DOWNLOAD

NVIDIA SDK Manager


3. INSTALL

From a terminal window, install the Debian package with the command: sudo apt install ./sdkmanager_0.9.12-4180_amd64.deb


4. LAUNCH

From a terminal window, launch SDK Manager with the command: sdkmanager


5. LOGIN & SETUP
  • From the SDK Manager launch screen, select the login tab for DEVELOPER ZONE | developer.nvidia.com.
  • Enter the same credentials used to access the DRIVE Platform Download Center, and click Login.
  • Select the software version you would like to install and follow the steps to complete the installation.

Tutorials

Peek under the hood to experience NVIDIA’s latest autonomous driving innovations through DRIVE Labs and DRIVE Dispatch.

