The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor™ platform features a rich ecosystem of vendors spanning authorized distributors of the dev kit, as well as software, hardware, and service vendors.
Name
Region
Contact Information
Arrow
Worldwide
EDOM
APAC, Taiwan
Leadtek
China
Macnica
Japan
MDS
Korea
NEXTY
Japan
Name
Contact Information
QNX
Canonical
Yocto Project
Name
Contact Information
Infineon
Renesas
Name
Contact Information
Elektrobit
ETAS
Neusoft
Vector
Name
Contact Information
AdaCore
iSYSTEM
Lauterbach
Validas
Name
Contact Information
Archermind Technology (Nanjing)
Quanta Computer
ThunderSoft Software
Name
Contact Information
Simula Technology Inc.
Wieson America Inc
TE Connectivity Ltd.
MD Elektronik GmbH
Please contact the third-party vendors specified in the table below to order these sensors (HW Contact), download software (SW Contact), and get associated support.
Where NVIDIA is the SW Contact, the DriveOS version shows the version where the sensor support is introduced. The "+" at the end of the NVIDIA DriveOS™ version indicates that the specific module/device is supported in later minor releases. For example, DriveOS 7.0.3+ means the sensor is supported in 7.0.3 and later minor releases, within the DriveOS 7.0 release line.
When DriveOS shows "Contact Sensor Vendor", the sensor has been validated with the latest DriveOS version for DRIVE AGX Thor, published on https://developer.nvidia.com/drive/downloads. Please contact the sensor vendor for more information and alternatives.
