NVIDIA DRIVE Platform Docker Containers
Docker containers encapsulate an executable package that is intended to accomplish a specific task or set of tasks. These tasks can range from flashing a connected embedded device to a complete embedded development environment. Docker simplifies and accelerates development workflows, freeing developers to focus on application development instead of environment configuration and setup. Any host with the Docker runtime installed, such as a developer's or a public cloud instance, can run a Docker container.
NVIDIA DRIVE® Platform Docker Containers leverage the power of Docker to accelerate autonomous vehicle application development workflows, encapsulating DRIVE Platform applications, tools, and technologies into drop-in packages that can be used throughout the development lifecycle.
The DRIVE Platform Docker Containers are available via the NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC) Docker Repository and access is managed through membership in NVIDIA Developer Programs.
Host Independence
Allows for indirect support of alternative native hosts (e.g., Ubuntu 18.04, Windows, MacOS).
Isolation
Encapsulates the native host environment from misconfiguration.
Multiple Versions
Multiple platform versions can co-exist without interference.
Consistent Environment
Common environment across development, QA, continuous integration, delivery, and deployment.
Get Started
Please visit here to get started with DRIVE Platform Docker Containers.