NVIDIA® DIGITS™ DevBox
Deep learning is one of the fastest-growing segments of the machine learning or artificial intelligence field and a key area of innovation in computing. With researchers creating new deep learning algorithms and industries producing and collecting unprecedented amounts of data, computational capability is the key to unlocking insights from data.
In the pursuit of continuing innovation and adopting deep learning for our own goals, NVIDIA engineers built a deep learning machine that fits under your desk—DIGITS DevBox.
Please note that we are sold out of our inventory of the DIGITS DevBox, and no new systems are being built
To learn more about the latest Deep Learning System that fits under your desk, checkout NVIDIA DGX Station
The DIGITS DevBox includes the following hardware and software:
- Four TITAN X GPUs with 12GB of memory per GPU
- 64GB DDR4
- Asus X99-E WS workstation class motherboard with 4-way PCI-E Gen3 x16 support
- Core i7-5930K 6 Core 3.5GHz desktop processor
- Three 3TB SATA 6Gb 3.5” Enterprise Hard Drive in RAID5
- 512GB PCI-E M.2 SSD cache for RAID
- 250GB SATA 6Gb Internal SSD
- 1600W Power Supply Unit from premium suppliers including EVGA
- Ubuntu 14.04
- NVIDIA-qualified driver
- NVIDIA® CUDA® Toolkit
- NVIDIA® DIGITS™ SW
- NVIDIA® cuDNN™
- Caffe, Theano, Torch, BIDMach
*Monitor, keyboard, and mouse not included
