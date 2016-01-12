NVIDIA® DIGITS™ DevBox

Deep learning is one of the fastest-growing segments of the machine learning or artificial intelligence field and a key area of innovation in computing. With researchers creating new deep learning algorithms and industries producing and collecting unprecedented amounts of data, computational capability is the key to unlocking insights from data.

In the pursuit of continuing innovation and adopting deep learning for our own goals, NVIDIA engineers built a deep learning machine that fits under your desk—DIGITS DevBox.

Please note that we are sold out of our inventory of the DIGITS DevBox, and no new systems are being built

To learn more about the latest Deep Learning System that fits under your desk, checkout NVIDIA DGX Station