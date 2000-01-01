CUDA GPU Compute Capability
Compute capability (CC) defines the hardware features and supported instructions for each NVIDIA GPU architecture. Find the compute capability for your GPU in the table below.
For legacy GPUs, refer to Legacy CUDA GPU Compute Capability.
Compute Capability
Data Center
Workstation/Consumer
Jetson
12.1
NVIDIA GB10 (DGX Spark)
12.0
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition
NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell
NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell
NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell
NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell SFF Edition
NVIDIA RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell
GeForce RTX 5090
GeForce RTX 5080
GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
GeForce RTX 5070
GeForce RTX 5060 Ti
GeForce RTX 5060
GeForce RTX 5050
11.0
Jetson T5000
Jetson T4000
10.3
NVIDIA GB300
NVIDIA B300
10.0
NVIDIA GB200
NVIDIA B200
9.0
NVIDIA GH200
NVIDIA H200
NVIDIA H100
8.9
NVIDIA L4
NVIDIA L40
NVIDIA L40S
NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada
NVIDIA RTX 4500 Ada
NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada
NVIDIA RTX 4000 SFF Ada
NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada
GeForce RTX 4090
GeForce RTX 4080
GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
GeForce RTX 4070
GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
GeForce RTX 4060
GeForce RTX 4050
8.7
Jetson AGX Orin
Jetson Orin NX
Jetson Orin Nano
8.6
NVIDIA A40
NVIDIA A10
NVIDIA A16
NVIDIA A2
NVIDIA RTX A6000
NVIDIA RTX A5000
NVIDIA RTX A4000
NVIDIA RTX A3000
NVIDIA RTX A2000
GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
GeForce RTX 3090
GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
GeForce RTX 3080
GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
GeForce RTX 3070
GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
GeForce RTX 3060
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050
8.0
NVIDIA A100
NVIDIA A30
7.5
NVIDIA T4
QUADRO RTX 8000
QUADRO RTX 6000
QUADRO RTX 5000
QUADRO RTX 4000
QUADRO RTX 3000
QUADRO T2000
NVIDIA T1200
NVIDIA T1000
NVIDIA T600
NVIDIA T500
NVIDIA T400
GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
NVIDIA TITAN RTX
GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
GeForce RTX 2080
GeForce RTX 2070
GeForce RTX 2060
