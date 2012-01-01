  1. CUDA

NVIDIA ALCHEMI: AI Lab for Chemical and Materials Innovation

NVIDIA ALCHEMI is a collection of domain-specific NVIDIA NIM™ microservices and a toolkit for accelerating chemical and materials discovery for diverse use cases, such as battery materials, catalysts, organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), and beauty products. 

Discovery in these areas is historically slow and costly due to the trial-and-error nature of experimentation. Traditional computational chemistry methods are either not accurate enough or too computationally expensive. 

By accelerating AI-enabled atomistic simulation at the machine learning framework level, ALCHEMI enables researchers and developers to achieve performant simulations at near-quantum chemistry accuracy, speeding up chemical and materials discovery.

Click to Watch on Youtube

How ALCHEMI Works

NVIDIA ALCHEMI delivers capabilities across three integrated layers:

  • ALCHEMI NIM microservices: A scalable layer of cloud‑ready, domain‑specific microservices for chemistry and materials science, enabling deployment and orchestration on NVIDIA‑accelerated platforms
  • ALCHEMI Toolkit: A collection of GPU-accelerated simulation building blocks, including geometry optimizers, integrators, and data structures, to enable large-scale, batched simulations with AI
  • ALCHEMI Toolkit-Ops: A repository of GPU-accelerated, batched common operations for AI-enabled atomistic simulation tasks, such as neighbor list construction, DFT-D3 dispersion corrections, and long-range electrostatics

ALCHEMI NIM​ is intended for researchers who need atomistic simulation at near-quantum chemistry accuracy to inform chemical and materials discovery​. ALCHEMI Toolkit​ and Toolkit-Ops are intended for community code, independent software vendor (ISV), and startup developers training machine learning interatomic potentials (MLIPs) and building accelerated batched MLIP atomistic simulation engines​.

Diagram showing an overview of NVIDIA ALCHEMI.

Get Started With ALCHEMI

ALCHEMI NIM

Scalable, cloud‑ready microservices for chemistry and materials science

Coming Soon

ALCHEMI Toolkit

Modular training, simulation, and active learning workflows

Download on GitHubRead Documentation

Installation With PyPI

pip install nvalchemi-toolkit

Installation With uv

uv venv --seed --python 3.12 && source .venv/bin/activate
uv pip install nvalchemi-toolkit

ALCHEMI Toolkit-Ops

GPU-accelerated, batched kernels for AI-enabled atomistic simulation

Download on GitHubRead Documentation

Installation With PyPI

pip install nvalchemi-toolkit-ops

Installation With Conda

conda create -n nvalchemi python=3.12 pip
conda activate nvalchemi
pip install nvalchemi-toolkit-ops
Installation With uv (Recommended for Maintainers)
uv venv --seed --python 3.12
uv pip install nvalchemi-toolkit-ops

Starter Kits

ALCHEMI NIM

Access cloud‑ready, domain‑specific microservices for chemistry and materials science to deploy and orchestrate on NVIDIA‑accelerated platforms.

ALCHEMI Toolkit

Create your own custom simulation workflows with GPU-accelerated building blocks, including geometry optimizers, integrators, and data structures.

ALCHEMI Toolkit-Ops

Leverage GPU-accelerated, batched common operations for AI-enabled atomistic simulation tasks, such as neighbor list construction, DFT-D3 dispersion corrections, and long-range electrostatics.

ALCHEMI Learning Library

Blog

NVIDIA Accelerated Computing Enables Scientific Breakthroughs for Materials Discovery

NVIDIA ALCHEMI boosts research for OLEDs and cooling fluids by enabling high-throughput, AI-driven screening of billions of candidate molecules.

Blog

NVIDIA ALCHEMI NIM Catalyzes Sustainable Materials Research

ALCHEMI NIM microservices optimize AI inference for chemical simulations, significantly speeding the discovery of sustainable energy materials for EV batteries, solar panels, and more.

Tech Blog

Faster Chemistry and Materials Discovery With AI-Powered Simulations Using NVIDIA ALCHEMI

Batched Conformer Search and Molecular Dynamics NIM microservices rapidly identify stable molecule shapes and simulate complex material behaviors.

Tech Blog

Accelerating AI-Powered Chemistry and Materials Science Simulations With NVIDIA ALCHEMI Toolkit-Ops

ALCHEMI Toolkit-Ops provides GPU-accelerated PyTorch kernels for essential atomistic operations like neighbor list construction and long-range electrostatics.

Tech Blog

Revolutionizing AI-Driven Material Discovery Using NVIDIA ALCHEMI

ALCHEMI accelerates chemical discovery using AI, featuring batched geometry relaxation to speed up material stability simulations by 100x.

Video

How Accelerated Compute Is Driving Scientific Discovery

From OLEDs to battery electrolytes, ALCHEMI accelerates chemical and materials discovery using CUDA-X™.

More Resources

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