NVIDIA ALCHEMI: AI Lab for Chemical and Materials Innovation

NVIDIA ALCHEMI is a collection of domain-specific NVIDIA NIM™ microservices and a toolkit for accelerating chemical and materials discovery for diverse use cases, such as battery materials, catalysts, organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), and beauty products.

Discovery in these areas is historically slow and costly due to the trial-and-error nature of experimentation. Traditional computational chemistry methods are either not accurate enough or too computationally expensive.

By accelerating AI-enabled atomistic simulation at the machine learning framework level, ALCHEMI enables researchers and developers to achieve performant simulations at near-quantum chemistry accuracy, speeding up chemical and materials discovery.

