CUDA Toolkit 3.1 Downloads

CUDA Toolkit 3.1

For the latest releases see the CUDA Toolkit and GPU Computing SDK home page

For older releases, see the CUDA Toolkit Release Archive

 

Release Highlights

  • GPUDirect(tm) gives 3rd party devices direct access to CUDA Memory
  • Support for 16-way concurrency allows up to 16 different kernels to run at the same time on Fermi architecture GPUs
  • Runtime / Driver interoperability enables applications to mix-n-match use of the CUDA Driver API with CUDA C Runtim and math libraries via buffer sharing and context migration
  • New language features added to CUDA C / C++ include:
    • Support for printf() in device code
    • Support for function pointers and recursion make it easier to port many existing algorithms to Fermi GPUs
  • Unified Visual Profiler now supports both CUDA C/C++ and OpenCL, and now includes support for CUDA Driver API tracing
  • Math Libraries Performance Improvements, including:
    • Improved performance of selected transcendental functions from the log, pow, erf, and gamma families
    • Significant improvements in double-precision FFT performance on Fermi-architecture GPUs for 2^n transform sizes
    • Streaming API now supported in CUBLAS for overlapping copy and compute operations
    • CUFFT Real-to-complex (R2C) and complex-to-real (C2R) optimizations for 2^n data sizes
    • Improved performance for GEMV and SYMV subroutines in CUBLAS
    • Optimized double-precision implementations of divide and reciprocal routines for the Fermi architecture
  • New and updated SDK code samples demonstrating how to use:
    • Function pointers in CUDA C/C++ kernels
    • OpenCL / Direct3D buffer sharing
    • Hidden Markov Model in OpenCL
    • Microsoft Excel GPGPU example showing how to run an Excel function on the GPU

Note: The developer driver packages below provide baseline support for the widest number of NVIDIA products in the smallest number of installers. More recent production driver packages for developers and end users may be available at www.nvidia.com/drivers.

For additional tools and solutions for Windows, Linux and MAC OS , such as CUDA Fortran, CULA, CUDA-dgb , please visit our Tools and Ecosystem Page

Windows XP, Windows VISTA, Windows 7

Description of Download Link to Binaries Documents
C2050 Support Drivers download  
Developer Drivers for WinXP (257.21) 32-bit
64-bit 		 
Developer Drivers for WinVista and Win7 (257.21) 32-bit
64-bit 		 
Notebook Developer Drivers for WinXP (257.21) 32-bit
64-bit 		 
Notebook Developer Drivers for WinVista and Win7 (257.21) 32-bit
64-bit   		  

CUDA Toolkit

  • C/C++ compiler
  • CUDA Visual Profiler
  • OpenCL Visual Profiler
  • GPU-accelerated BLAS library
  • GPU-accelerated FFT library
  • Additional tools and documentation

*New* Updated versions of the CUDA C Programming Guide (Version 3.1.1) and the Fermi Tuning Guide (Version 1.2) are available via the links to the right.

 32-bit
64-bit 		Getting Started Guide Windows 
Release Notes 
*Updated*CUDA C Programming Guide 
CUDA C Best Practices Guide 
OpenCL Programming Guide 
OpenCL BestPractices Guide 
OpenCL Implementation Notes 
CUDA Reference Manual 
API Reference 
PTX ISA 2.1 
Visual Profiler User Guide  
Visual Profiler Release Notes 
Fermi Compatibility Guide 
*Updated*Fermi Tuning Guide 
CUBLAS User Guide  
CUFFT User Guide  
CUDA Developer Guide for Optimus Platforms 
License
NVIDIA Performance Primitives (NPP) library 32-bit
64-bit 		NPP Release Notes  
NPP License
GPU Computing SDK code samples 32-bit
64-bit 		OpenCL Release Notes 
CUDA C/C++ Release Notes 
DirectCompute Release Notes 
CUDA Occupancy Calculator 
License
NVIDIA OpenCL Extensions   Compiler_Options 
D3D9 Sharing 
D3D10 Sharing 
D3D11 Sharing 
Device Attribute Query 
Pragma Unroll

 

 Linux

Description of Download Link to Binaries Documents
Developer Drivers for Linux (256.40) 32-bit
64-bit 		README_Linux.txt

CUDA Toolkit

  • C/C++ compiler
  • cuda-gdb debugger
  • CUDA Visual Profiler
  • OpenCL Visual Profiler
  • GPU-accelerated BLAS library
  • GPU-accelerated FFT library
  • Additional tools and documentation

*New* Updated versions of the CUDA C Programming Guide (Version 3.1.1) and the Fermi Tuning Guide (Version 1.2) are available via the links to the right.

   Getting Started Guide Linux  
Release Notes 
*Updated* CUDA C Programming Guide 
CUDA C Best Practices Guide 
OpenCL Programming Guide 
OpenCL BestPractices Guide 
OpenCL Implementation Notes 
CUDA Reference Manual 
API Reference 
PTX ISA 2.1 
CUDA-GDB User Manual 
Visual Profiler User Guide  
Visual Profiler Release Notes 
Fermi Compatibility Guide 
*Updated* Fermi Tuning Guide 
CUBLAS User Guide  
CUFFT User Guide  
CUDA Developer Guide for Optimus Platforms 
License
CUDA Toolkit for Fedora 12 32-bit
64-bit 		 
CUDA Toolkit for RedHat Enterprise Linux 5.4 32-bit
64-bit 		 
CUDA Toolkit for Ubuntu Linux 9.10 32-bit
64-bit 		 
CUDA Toolkit for RedHat Enterprise Linux 4.8 32-bit
64-bit 		 
CUDA Toolkit for OpenSUSE 11.2 32-bit
64-bit 		 
CUDA Toolkit for SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 11 32-bit
64-bit 		 
NVIDIA Performance Primitives (NPP) library 32-bit
64-bit 		NPP Release Notes  
NPP License
GPU Computing SDK code samples download CUDA C/C++ Release Notes 
CUDA Occupancy Calculator 
License
NVIDIA OpenCL Extensions   Compiler_Options 
D3D9 Sharing 
D3D10 Sharing 
D3D11 Sharing 
Device Attribute Query 
Pragma Unroll

 

MacOS

Description of Download Link to Binaries Documents
Developer Drivers for MacOS download Getting Started Guide Mac 
Release Notes 
*Updated* CUDA C Programming Guide 
CUDA C Best Practices Guide 
CUDA Reference Manual 
API Reference 
PTX ISA 2.1 
Visual Profiler User Guide  
Visual Profiler Release Notes 
Fermi Compatibility Guide 
*Updated* Fermi Tuning Guide 
CUBLAS User Guide  
CUFFT User Guide  
CUDA Developer Guide for Optimus Platforms 
License

CUDA Toolkit

  • C/C++ compiler
  • Visual Profiler
  • GPU-accelerated BLAS library
  • GPU-accelerated FFT library
  • GPU-accelerated Sparse Matrix library
  • GPU-accelerated RNG library
  • Additional tools and documentation
 download  
GPU Computing SDK code samples download CUDA C/C++ Release Notes
CUDA Occupancy Calculator 
License

 