CUDA Toolkit 3.1 Downloads
CUDA Toolkit 3.1
For the latest releases see the CUDA Toolkit and GPU Computing SDK home page
For older releases, see the CUDA Toolkit Release Archive
Release Highlights
- GPUDirect(tm) gives 3rd party devices direct access to CUDA Memory
- Support for 16-way concurrency allows up to 16 different kernels to run at the same time on Fermi architecture GPUs
- Runtime / Driver interoperability enables applications to mix-n-match use of the CUDA Driver API with CUDA C Runtim and math libraries via buffer sharing and context migration
New language features added to CUDA C / C++ include:
- Support for printf() in device code
- Support for function pointers and recursion make it easier to port many existing algorithms to Fermi GPUs
- Unified Visual Profiler now supports both CUDA C/C++ and OpenCL, and now includes support for CUDA Driver API tracing
Math Libraries Performance Improvements, including:
- Improved performance of selected transcendental functions from the log, pow, erf, and gamma families
- Significant improvements in double-precision FFT performance on Fermi-architecture GPUs for 2^n transform sizes
- Streaming API now supported in CUBLAS for overlapping copy and compute operations
- CUFFT Real-to-complex (R2C) and complex-to-real (C2R) optimizations for 2^n data sizes
- Improved performance for GEMV and SYMV subroutines in CUBLAS
- Optimized double-precision implementations of divide and reciprocal routines for the Fermi architecture
New and updated SDK code samples demonstrating how to use:
- Function pointers in CUDA C/C++ kernels
- OpenCL / Direct3D buffer sharing
- Hidden Markov Model in OpenCL
- Microsoft Excel GPGPU example showing how to run an Excel function on the GPU
Note: The developer driver packages below provide baseline support for the widest number of NVIDIA products in the smallest number of installers. More recent production driver packages for developers and end users may be available at www.nvidia.com/drivers.
For additional tools and solutions for Windows, Linux and MAC OS , such as CUDA Fortran, CULA, CUDA-dgb , please visit our Tools and Ecosystem Page
Windows XP, Windows VISTA, Windows 7
C2050 Support Drivers
Developer Drivers for WinXP (257.21)
32-bit
64-bit
Developer Drivers for WinVista and Win7 (257.21)
32-bit
64-bit
Notebook Developer Drivers for WinXP (257.21)
32-bit
64-bit
Notebook Developer Drivers for WinVista and Win7 (257.21)
32-bit
64-bit
CUDA Toolkit
*New* Updated versions of the CUDA C Programming Guide (Version 3.1.1) and the Fermi Tuning Guide (Version 1.2) are available via the links to the right.
32-bit
64-bit
Getting Started Guide Windows
Release Notes
*Updated*CUDA C Programming Guide
CUDA C Best Practices Guide
OpenCL Programming Guide
OpenCL BestPractices Guide
OpenCL Implementation Notes
CUDA Reference Manual
API Reference
PTX ISA 2.1
Visual Profiler User Guide
Visual Profiler Release Notes
Fermi Compatibility Guide
*Updated*Fermi Tuning Guide
CUBLAS User Guide
CUFFT User Guide
CUDA Developer Guide for Optimus Platforms
License
NVIDIA Performance Primitives (NPP) library
32-bit
64-bit
NPP Release Notes
NPP License
GPU Computing SDK code samples
32-bit
64-bit
OpenCL Release Notes
CUDA C/C++ Release Notes
DirectCompute Release Notes
CUDA Occupancy Calculator
License
|NVIDIA OpenCL Extensions
Compiler_Options
D3D9 Sharing
D3D10 Sharing
D3D11 Sharing
Device Attribute Query
Pragma Unroll
Linux
Developer Drivers for Linux (256.40)
32-bit
64-bit
|README_Linux.txt
CUDA Toolkit
*New* Updated versions of the CUDA C Programming Guide (Version 3.1.1) and the Fermi Tuning Guide (Version 1.2) are available via the links to the right.
Getting Started Guide Linux
Release Notes
*Updated* CUDA C Programming Guide
CUDA C Best Practices Guide
OpenCL Programming Guide
OpenCL BestPractices Guide
OpenCL Implementation Notes
CUDA Reference Manual
API Reference
PTX ISA 2.1
CUDA-GDB User Manual
Visual Profiler User Guide
Visual Profiler Release Notes
Fermi Compatibility Guide
*Updated* Fermi Tuning Guide
CUBLAS User Guide
CUFFT User Guide
CUDA Developer Guide for Optimus Platforms
License
CUDA Toolkit for Fedora 12
32-bit
64-bit
CUDA Toolkit for RedHat Enterprise Linux 5.4
32-bit
64-bit
CUDA Toolkit for Ubuntu Linux 9.10
32-bit
64-bit
CUDA Toolkit for RedHat Enterprise Linux 4.8
32-bit
64-bit
CUDA Toolkit for OpenSUSE 11.2
32-bit
64-bit
CUDA Toolkit for SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 11
32-bit
64-bit
NVIDIA Performance Primitives (NPP) library
32-bit
64-bit
NPP Release Notes
NPP License
GPU Computing SDK code samples
|download
CUDA C/C++ Release Notes
CUDA Occupancy Calculator
License
|NVIDIA OpenCL Extensions
Compiler_Options
D3D9 Sharing
D3D10 Sharing
D3D11 Sharing
Device Attribute Query
Pragma Unroll
MacOS
|Developer Drivers for MacOS
|download
Getting Started Guide Mac
Release Notes
*Updated* CUDA C Programming Guide
CUDA C Best Practices Guide
CUDA Reference Manual
API Reference
PTX ISA 2.1
Visual Profiler User Guide
Visual Profiler Release Notes
Fermi Compatibility Guide
*Updated* Fermi Tuning Guide
CUBLAS User Guide
CUFFT User Guide
CUDA Developer Guide for Optimus Platforms
License
CUDA Toolkit
|download
GPU Computing SDK code samples
|download
CUDA C/C++ Release Notes
CUDA Occupancy Calculator
License