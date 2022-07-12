NVIDIA CUDA Quantum enables straightforward execution of hybrid code on many different types of quantum processors, simulated or physical. Researchers can leverage the cuQuantum-accelerated simulation backend as well as QPUs from our partners or connect their own simulator or quantum processor. The image shows the variational quantum eigensolver running on both cuQuantum and Quantinuum’s H1 trapped ion QPU. Switching between the two is as simple as changing a compiler flag.