CUDA Books archive
Following is a list of CUDA books that provide a deeper understanding of core CUDA concepts:
- CUDA by Example: An Introduction to General-Purpose GPU Programming
- CUDA for Engineers: An Introduction to High-Performance Parallel Computing
- Programming Massively Parallel Processors: A Hands-on Approach
- The CUDA Handbook: A Comprehensive Guide to GPU Programming: 1st edition, 2nd edition
- Professional CUDA C Programming
- Hands-On GPU Programming with Python and CUDA
- GPU Programming in MATLAB
- CUDA Fortran for Scientists and Engineers
In addition to the CUDA books listed above, you can refer to the CUDA toolkit page, CUDA posts on the NVIDIA technical blog, and the CUDA documentation page for up-to-date information on the most recent CUDA versions and features. The NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) also offers hands-on CUDA training through both fundamentals and advanced electives on CUDA C/C++, CUDA Python, CUDA Fortran, and OpenACC.