NVIDIA Converged Accelerator Developer Kit
The Supermicro and a NVIDIA Converged Accelerator Developer Kit is an all-in-one kit with the necessary components to start solution development, including a Supermicro SYS-220HE-FTNR server; an NVIDIA converged accelerator, which combines the powerful performance of NVIDIA GPUs with enhanced networking, security, and data processing; and the NVIDIA Aerial™ SDK suite of tools.
Key Benefits
Better Performance
By connecting the NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU and the NVIDIA® BlueField-2 DPU, a dedicated path for data transfer is established between the GPU and the network. This eliminates performance bottlenecks of data going through the host CPU.
Enhanced Security
The convergence of NVIDIA’s GPU and DPU creates a more secure AI processing engine, where data generated at the edge can be sent across the network fully encrypted without traveling over the server PCIe bus, ensuring it’s protected end to end.
Smarter Networking
The architecture of the NVIDIA converged cards allows GPU processing to be applied directly to traffic as it flows to and from the DPU. This enables a whole new class of applications that involve AI-based networking and security, such as data leak detection, network performance optimization and prediction, and more.
Cost Savings
Because the GPU, DPU, and PCIe switch are combined together on a single card, customers can leverage mainstream servers to perform tasks previously only possible with high-end or purpose-built systems. Even edge servers can benefit from the same performance boost that is more typically found in specialized systems.
Platform Support
Hardware Specifications
|
Model
SYS-220HE-FTNR
|
CPU
2x ICX 8358 2P 32C/64T 2.6G 48M 11.2GT 250W 4189 D2
|
Memory
512GB (16x 32GB DDR4-3200 2Rx4 LP ECC RDIMM, HF, RoHS)
|
Storage
2x Samsung PM893 1.92TB SATA 6Gb/s V6 2.5" 7mm 1DWPD 5YR SED
|
GPU
NVIDIA A100X Converged Accelerator
|
Network
NVIDIA MCX623106AC-CDAT PCIe2-port 100GbE QSFP56 Gen4 x16
Building on NVIDIA Aerial
Designed to jumpstart performance evaluation and benchmarking for radio access network (RAN) development, the integrated reference design provides preinstalled test vectors with the NVIDIA Aerial SDK and high-compute and signal processing power with NVIDIA GPUs and DPUs, delivering an out-of-the-box guided experience. Key features include:
- Preinstalled Aerial SDK and software environment
- Test scripts that benchmark KPIs
- Logged results of developer kit configuration, including hardware, environment, SDK, and sample test execution
- Ability to exercise specific or all included test cases
Hardware Partner
