Workaround for Debugging on SHIELD OTA Update 63/64 (Android 4.3)
Shortly after the release of the NVIDIA SHIELD update to Android 4.3 (OTA Update 63/64), a bug was discovered that prevents Nsight Tegra, and other debuggers, from attaching to applications for debugging.
This bug does not affect devices that are flashed with a full image. Instead it only affects devices where the OTA Update 63/64 releases were applied as a System Update on the device. A workaround to this issue is available to developers by directly flashing a full image onto the device by following the below steps.
- Download a recovery image at Tegra Resources
- Flash the OS via USB connection using the instructions provided (Windows, Linux)
This bug was fixed recently by Google and we are working to include the fix in an upcoming SHIELD OTA release.
We apologize for your inconvenience.
--NVIDIA Developer Tools Team