Profiling OpenGL 4.2 with NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.2

Learn how to profile OpenGL 4.2 applications with Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.1. This webinar shows how you can use Nsight Visual Studio Edition can be used to tune graphics applications.

Profiling applications early and often is key to achieving good performance. This is particularly true these days as modifying assets at the end of project to hit performance requirements is very expensive. Tools like Nsight make graphics developers more effective by giving them visibility into the graphics pipeline for debugging and profiling.