NVIDIA at GDC 2015
NVIDIA has a packed agenda planned for GDC along with some big announcements. Whether you are a mobile,
desktop or cloud based developer, we have something for you.
We will have a large booth showing off the latest in gaming technologies and we will have lots of engineers available to talk on a wide range of topics.
Check out our full GDC Schedule here!
See you at the show!
Advanced Visual Effects with DirectX 11 & 12Monday March 2
Monday, 2nd March Come and learn about the power of DirectX 12 with NVIDIA and partners is this day long tutorial.
GeForce Developer Day
Wednesday, March 4
A day of sponsored sessions based around taking advantage of the newest in GPU and Graphics technology. We have talks on everything from tools to real time global Illumination.
SHIELD Developer Day
Thursday, March 5
With SHIELD, NVIDIA has established itself as the premier gaming platform for Android. Join us as we talk about how we will be extending our vision. A full day of sponsored sessions for high end Android development and GRID game streaming.
Guest speakers from Google, Epic Games, Unity Technologies, EA Firemonkeys and TickTock Games.
GRID Developer Day
Friday, March 6
Rendering games in the cloud has many advantages for game developers. As high speed internet becomes ubiquitous developers can render in the Cloud on the highest spec GPU’s and deliver to a range of devices.