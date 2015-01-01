NVIDIA at GDC 2015

Advanced Visual Effects with DirectX 11 & 12

Monday, 2nd March Come and learn about the power of DirectX 12 with NVIDIA and partners is this day long tutorial.

GeForce Developer Day

Wednesday, March 4

A day of sponsored sessions based around taking advantage of the newest in GPU and Graphics technology. We have talks on everything from tools to real time global Illumination.

SHIELD Developer Day

Thursday, March 5

With SHIELD, NVIDIA has established itself as the premier gaming platform for Android. Join us as we talk about how we will be extending our vision. A full day of sponsored sessions for high end Android development and GRID game streaming.

Guest speakers from Google, Epic Games, Unity Technologies, EA Firemonkeys and TickTock Games.

GRID Developer Day

Friday, March 6

Rendering games in the cloud has many advantages for game developers. As high speed internet becomes ubiquitous developers can render in the Cloud on the highest spec GPU’s and deliver to a range of devices.